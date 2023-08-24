York Thursday preview: What the trainers say

Aidan O’Brien - Cherry Blossom : “We started her off in a Listed race and she ran well,” said O’Brien. She’d taken a big step forward from that and we’ve always liked her. Any ease in the ground would be an advantage to her.”

Andrew Balding - Flora Of Bermuda : “She won well at Goodwood in different ground conditions, we’re looking forward to seeing her over six furlongs and she seems in great form. You never quite know until you try, but it’s a nice race for her and the timing is right. The draw was a factor there (at Ascot) but it won’t be here, it’s a smaller field. Hopefully we’ll get a fair race and fingers crossed she runs well.”

William Haggas - Relief Rally: “She’ll run a good race. She’s a lovely filly – very fast, very able, goes on any ground. She should get the trip – I think she’ll enjoy the trip.”

Aidan O'Brien - Savethelastdance & Warm Heart: “Looking at the ground today (Wednesday) is a little bit of a worry. Ryan said the ground is quicker than it was in (Royal) Ascot, so it’s proper quick ground. She (Savethelastdance) has ran on it – she ran on it in Epsom. Her best form is in soft ground and obviously she’s not going to get that, but she’s in good form.”

“Maybe the softer ground just caught Warm Heart out last time, and she got caught further back than ideal off a slow pace. All those things could have contributed to what was maybe a little bit of a disappointing run. Other than that she had a really nice, progressive profile.”

Ralph Beckett - Bluestocking: "She worked well on Friday and we are happy to go. It’s the right spot for her and at her level there aren’t many alternatives, as she’s Group One placed and so not eligible for the Galtres.

“I was thrilled with her at the Curragh, where everything went right and she just got caught. That was only her fourth race and she’s improved every time, so it’s possible she’ll improve again, but I don’t know how much more we might see at this level. It’s a deep renewal, but I’m really hopeful.”

Angus Gold, racing manager for Al Husn owners Shadwell: “We wanted everything to be right and the question was always whether this would come too soon after the Nassau, but she did a bit of work last Thursday and everyone is happy with her.

“We are very lucky that she’s got a Group One on the board already, so we don’t have to chase one, and running here instead of in last Sunday’s Prix Jean Romanet gives her an extra four days.

“She hasn’t run over this trip before and nobody has ever said to me that they think she wants further, but she’s so tough and it’s obviously a lovely race. With Sheikha Hissa due to be at York, we are keen to run.”

Karl Burke - Poptronic & Novakai: “It’s a very hot renewal but both fillies deserve to take their chance. Poptronic is a very strong stayer and she was very good when beating Sea Silk Road in the Lancashire Oaks, so I’d be very h.opeful that she can run into a place at least.

“She ran in the Yorkshire Oaks a year ago, and although she finished last she was only beaten around 10 lengths by the Arc winner, heavily eased down. If anything, that gave us the encouragement to carry on with her from three to four. Whether she can win a Group One as strong as this, I don’t know, but she’s certainly capable of placing in one.

“Novakai is a year younger and less exposed at the trip. She was second in the Fillies’ Mile last year, and we started her off this year at a mile and a quarter because her owner Sheikh Obaid was keen to keep her at that trip to start with.

“She was second in the Musidora and then went to France for the Diane, but it was when we stepped her up to a mile and a half that she really came into her own, bolting up in the Listed Aphrodite Stakes at Newmarket. This is a lot stronger, but she’s a good staying filly and she deserves to take her chance.”