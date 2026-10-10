York Saturday review including the Rockingham and Sky Bet Sprint Trophy

A review of the action from York's final card of the season on Saturday.

Grey Cuban lands repeat victory Hugo Palmer's Grey Cuban (28/1) put up a superb weight-carrying performance to land the Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap for the second year running at York on Saturday. The five-year-old was running off a rating of 107 (2lb higher than last year) carrying 10st 2lb but he put in an excellent performance from the front under David Probert to see off all challengers. Always in the front rank, the pair skipped clear in the home straight and led by five lengths well into the final quarter mile. Lord Melbourne and St Anton made inroads into the lead but Grey Cuban was brave as he hung on by half-a-length from the latter, the front three well clear.

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Dash is quickest in Rockingham

Cut A Dash (yellow cap) wins the Rockingham

York's final card of the season saw Richard Hannon's Cut A Dash (4/1 favourite) run out an impressive winner of the Listed Sky Bet Rockingham Stakes. The son of Starspangledbanner won on his debut at York in May and though he has been winless since he has run some good races in defeat including in the Mill Reef last time. Dropped in grade to Listed company, he made the most of the drop in class as he ran out a length winner down the outside under Sean Levey. Agamemnon (6/1) was second with Battle Fever (11/2) third.

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Angel delight in Sky Bet Sprint Trophy Mick Appleby landed the Sky Bet Sprint Trophy pot with Coul Angel (9/2) who stayed on well under Jo Mason. Drawn in stall one, Coul Angel ran amongst the far-side group and with several struggling to go the pace as they hit the final quarter mile he surged his way to the front. Advertised came out of the pack on the stands' side to make a race of it but Coul Angel got there by a neck with stablemate Al Shabab Storm a close-up third. Binhareer joined the party late to grab fourth with the first four home clear.