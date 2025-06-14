York Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the feature action from Saturday's meeting at York where Al Qareem won the Sky Bet Road To The Ebor Grand Cup.

Burke eyes Irish Leger with Grand Cup hero Al Qareem (9/2) made all to win the Sky Bet Road To The Ebor Grand Cup. Karl Burke’s charge faced only three rivals and gradually turned up the pressure from the home straight. One by one his opponents cracked but even-money favourite Absurde stayed on the bridle longer than any but as soon as he came off it two out, the writing was on the wall. Willie Mullins’ market leader gave vain pursuit, but head down, Al Qareem powered to the line to score by four-and-a-half lengths.

“He’s so honest, a very sound horse who does everything you ask him to,” the winning trainer smiled. “Even when the favourite came looming up, I knew he’d just keep on finding. I think we’d be handicapped out of the Ebor but the Irish St Leger would look a good fit for him, a lovely big, galloping track and he stays that mile and six so well.” Mason makes perfect start for Teal Joanna Mason made her first ride for Roger Teal a winning one as Hucklesbrook landed the Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap at 16/1. There was barely an anxious moment for connections through the contest as he came home a length clear of Fast Track Harry (11/2) but that wasn’t the case beforehand. Owner Rae Borras said: “Would you believe at 8.30 this morning the horse was stuck on the M4 when the box broke down. We were on our way coming up here from St Albans and Roger said he didn’t know if we’d be able to come up or not, it depends how quick they can close the M4.”

Teal added: “I had to get back from the gallops to the yard, pick up the second horse box and race down to pick him up. I drove him here myself. Rae said you can pull him out if you want but he didn’t fret or anything but had six hours on the horsebox when it should have been four.” Of the race itself te trainer added: “It was great, he won very nicely at Leicester the last day – he’s come forward in work since then and we were quite bullish he’d run a big race. “We got a nice draw in the middle. It was Joanna’s first ride for me. When the weights first came out he only had 8st 8lb and it was hard to find a jockey but I rang Rae and said ‘would you he happy to use Joanna, she’s a good Yorkshire girl, she knows this track like the back of her hand, she’s a very good rider’ and it all worked perfectly. “He’s going the right way. Oxted started off by winning a nice handicap and crept up so if he keeps on improving you might find a little pattern race for him one day.” Mason added: “They told me to keep it simple. He’s quick out of the stalls so jump, hold him, and leave your speed for the end. I knew I stayed well. It’s brilliant to win a nice race here.”