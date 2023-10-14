York Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at York, the track's final fixture of the year.
Purosangue gained reward for a string of consistent efforts by landing the Listed Coral Rockingham Stakes.
Second in the Molecomb, Roses Stakes and Harry Roseberry on his last three starts, he was sent off the 2/1 favourite in this Listed contest.
He challenged on the far side of the field and by the furlong pole had all bar eventual runner-up Esquire (5/1) covered. Andrew Balding’s charge had to dig deep to overhaul that rival under PJ McDonald but was on top in the closing stages and went on to score by three-quarters-of-a-length.
The pair pulled three lengths clear of Jenhangeer in third.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
The winning rider said: "He bumped into a real nice horse of Karl Burke's in Beautiful Diamond at Ayr last time and I was very confident he'd stay the six furlongs here - and he stayed it well.
"It's tacky enough today and they tended to race away from me all the time so I was trying to keep on the wing of the pack. But I had a willing partner who has been so consistent all year and deserved to finish on a high note. He's not the biggest but he's solid, wide and has a great mentality. I'd be hopeful he trains on."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org