York Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at York, the track's final fixture of the year.

Rockingham reward for Purosangue Purosangue gained reward for a string of consistent efforts by landing the Listed Coral Rockingham Stakes. Second in the Molecomb, Roses Stakes and Harry Roseberry on his last three starts, he was sent off the 2/1 favourite in this Listed contest. He challenged on the far side of the field and by the furlong pole had all bar eventual runner-up Esquire (5/1) covered. Andrew Balding’s charge had to dig deep to overhaul that rival under PJ McDonald but was on top in the closing stages and went on to score by three-quarters-of-a-length. The pair pulled three lengths clear of Jenhangeer in third.

