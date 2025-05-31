York Saturday reports, reaction and free replays

A review of the action, reaction and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at York.

Walker thinks big after Scenic win Scenic added the William Hill Bronte Cup to her success in the Galtres Stakes at the track in August and a summer return to the Knavesmire is on the cards. For trainer Ed Walker is targeting the Yorkshire Oaks after the 7/2 chance wore down the trailblazing 6/5 favourite Terms Of Endearment to land Saturday’s Group Three feature by a head. He said: “She was awesome here in August and David (Ward) sportingly kept her in training and she’s a really game, lovely, tough filly. It’s a big result.

“We’ve had this race in mind since the end of last year, I always felt it would be perfect for her. But then we snuck in a run at Goodwood as she was really well and the ground was right. I just felt a run would bring her forward, we couldn’t get on the grass at home to gallop and I'm glad we got that run into her. “Funnily enough I still think there’s improvement in her, amazingly it’s June tomorrow and her coat still isn’t 100% there. She's a wonderful filly and I think we’ll come back for the Yorkshire Oaks. She loves it here, we’ll have a crack and have nothing to lose. “Then the Prix de Royallieu at Longchamp. If the Yorkshire Oaks isn’t her race, I think that will be the perfect one for her.” Doyle pleased as Tadej books Ascot ticket Tadej made it a case of third time lucky in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing EBF Restricted Novice Stakes to book his ticket to Royal Ascot. Fourth on debut at the Berkshire track, Archie Watson’s charge finished fifth here last time behind First Legion at the Dante Meeting. Sent off the even-money favourite, this time he got the better of a protracted duel with Do Or Do Not by a neck, the pair clear of Anasshad in third.

Winning rider Hollie Doyle said: “I was really pleased, he can go to Ascot as a winner now. Obviously he was a bit unlucky there first time out where he was drawn on the wing and raced a bit lonely and probably would have won had we been drawn better. “I thought the next day he would win but for whatever reason he just didn’t act. He’s quite mentally immature but today he knuckled down nicely, fought hard and is a horse with plenty of ability underneath the bonnet. He’s still very unfurnished.” Doyle is confident the Coventry Stakes will suit Tadej adding: “The stiff six at Ascot will be perfect, he’s shown he can handle the big occasion and if he can take another step in the right direction, hopefully he can run well. He has experience on the track.” Turf holds no fears for Habooba Habooba transferred her recent all-weather improvement to the turf to land the William Hill More Top Prices Handicap. Terry Kent’s charge may have been sent off a 28/1 chance but ran out a clear-cut winner, racing closest to the stands’ rail and going a length-and-a-quarter clear of Bergerac inside the distance.

The trainer said: “I’m delighted for the owner Mr Mohammed Al Suboosi who is away at the moment with his endurance horses, but he’s been fantastic for me and sending me this filly who has been a dream to train, she just keeps on improving and improving and getting quicker and quicker. “In fairness to Mohammed, he told me she would be a sprinter, I didn’t believe him at first but she’s done nothing but improve and show us speed. “Dropping back to five furlongs held no fears for us, her time when she won last time with Ray (Dawson) on, the first five furlongs, gave us plenty of confidence to come here. She loved the ground and we’ll either make more use of her handicap mark or pop her into a Listed race now. “We’d been looking at this race for six weeks or so.” Nicholls joy as Archie follows up Ingleby Archie followed up his victory at Beverley last time by landing the opening William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Handicap. The 14/1 winner was in control from over a furlong out, running on strongly under Harrison Shaw to beat Alfa Whiteburd by a length.