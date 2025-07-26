York Saturday reports and free video replays including the Sky Bet Dash

Reports and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at York as Elmonjed scored in the Sky Bet Dash.
Haggas wins Sky Bet Dash pot with Elmonjed
Elmonjed ran out a cosy neck winner of the Sky Bet Dash at York for William Haggas and Jim Crowley.
The four-year-old travelled well in the far side group and the gaps came at the right time as he burst through to take the lead inside the final furlong.
In a bunched finish he was always holding his rivals as the 9/2 favourite landed the money.
Jubilee Walk, Rock Opera and Rousing Encore filled the places as those drawn on the far side dominated.
Paddy Power cut Elmonjed to 12/1 from 16s for the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood next Saturday.
Golden performance from Fahey filly
Golden Palace defied a 6lb penalty in impressive fashion to land the £100K ITV7 Jackpot Today EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes, the opening race at York on Saturday.
Richard Fahey's daughter of Palace Pier won on debut at Beverley earlier in the month and she was one of two taken to the far side in this with Oisin Orr content to race in the slipstream of Rum Therapy.
As the groups merged together it looked as though Dark Angel Star might pose a threat to the favourite, but Golden Palace pulled out plenty to win by one and three quarter lengths.
Calling A Star ran on for second with Goldie Bear third, Dark Angel Star fading into fourth.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.