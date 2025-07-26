York Saturday reports and free video replays including the Sky Bet Dash

Haggas wins Sky Bet Dash pot with Elmonjed

Elmonjed ran out a cosy neck winner of the Sky Bet Dash at York for William Haggas and Jim Crowley.

The four-year-old travelled well in the far side group and the gaps came at the right time as he burst through to take the lead inside the final furlong.

In a bunched finish he was always holding his rivals as the 9/2 favourite landed the money.

Jubilee Walk, Rock Opera and Rousing Encore filled the places as those drawn on the far side dominated.

Paddy Power cut Elmonjed to 12/1 from 16s for the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood next Saturday.