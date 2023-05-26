The Shadwell-owned four-year-old, who is by Golden Horn, made her first start for the stable in the Daisy Warwick Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood earlier in the month.

She was seventh in that Listed contest in a run her trainer found slightly disappointing, but she will step up both in trip and in grade in a Group Three event over a mile and six furlongs on the Knavesmire.

Eustace said: “She seems to have come on for Goodwood. We were a little bit underwhelmed, I suppose, there – I thought she’d run a little bit better. But I think a mixture of tempo and the trip on the track just found her out a little bit. And we’re hopeful that a mile-six at York will bring out her best attributes.

“The plan, her having been sent to me, was to try to get black type this year, so that’s what we’re looking for. It seemed a good opportunity. I think she’ll like the better ground. We’ve a couple of Golden Horns at home and they like quicker ground. So, we’re hopeful that she’ll handle it well.”