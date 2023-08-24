York Saturday Ebor day preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's action at York, featuring the Sky Bet Ebor.

1.50 Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Nostrum owners Juddmonte: “He’s in good form, obviously it didn’t work out for him the last day but he came out of the race very well. We think he’ll have come forward for the run and we’re looking forward to getting him back on a better surface and a more conventional track. “Hopefully we’ll see the Nostrum we saw at Newmarket again. We all called it wrong, we thought he’d have liked the ground the last day as he’s a big horse and he bends his knee a bit. We were all wrong and Ryan (Moore) just felt that he couldn’t pull himself out of it, it was gluey. “There was the factor too that he’d been off the track for so long, there may have been a bounce on his second start – we don’t know but he’s training well and we’re looking forward to seeing him.” Raph Beckett - Jimi Hendrix: “He’s in good form. I felt it was a little bit too quick for him back after Ascot. In retrospect the Summer Mile was quite hard on him. I think the nature of this race will set up well for him. I think the flat track will suit him well, he’s not so good on the undulations.”

2.40 Goodwood William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes Thady Gosden - Epictetus: “He was obviously a course and distance winner last time out in a good field. He’s stepping up in grade again on Saturday, but the drop down to a mile has suited him well and he’s been in good order since his last run. I don’t think he necessarily needs soft ground – he’s relatively versatile as regards to ground.” Ed Walker - Random Harvest: “I think this is a good opportunity for a Group Two for her and we’re hoping the rain stays away. She’s in cracking form and I’m hoping for another big run.” 3.00 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes Jamie McCalmont, racing manager for Kinross’ owner Marc Chan: “It’s amazing that York can put up that much prize-money for a Group Two race. They deserve the race to get upgraded to a Group One when they can come up with that sort of money. It’s a competitive race for sure, but the win at Goodwood will have given him some confidence. “He certainly doesn’t owe us anything right now, but as Frankie says, he’s like an ATM machine so let’s hope that will continue. It’s a very exciting day for Marc to have three horses (Kinross, Lezoo and Angel Bleu) of that quality running at three different meetings.” Brian Meehan - Isaac Shelby: “He came out of Goodwood in tremendous shape and we’re very much looking forward to it. I guess Kinross will be the one to beat, but Sacred is in the race as well and Al Suhail, there are a number with chances and it’s quite rightly a well-supported race as it’s very valuable. “He is in great shape, he came out of Goodwood the best he has come out any race so far and he’s really starting to mature now. Whatever ground turns up on the day isn’t going to inconvenience him and we’re very happy.” Chris Richardson, managing director for Sacred's owners Cheveley Park Stud. “I’m a little bit worried by the forecast of rain which wouldn’t suit her because the last time she ran at York she didn’t act on the loose surface. It would be frustrating as we had to miss Newbury. She’s in great form but we’re getting a little bit of a kick in the teeth every time we try to get her conditions. “Her track record here isn’t ideal. She’s a very talented and maybe a year older she may handle things a bit better. She seems in good heart and the intention is to run, but if we had a deluge we may review it.” Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Covey's owners Juddmonte: “He’s had a nice break from Ascot, it just didn’t pan out for him that day. He went too quick, he went too free on the front end. It’s a big step into a Group Two but John and Thady are happy with him and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do over a fast seven (furlongs). “He got too warm beforehand and Frankie (Dettori) said he just hit the gate and was running too free, hopefully we’ll be able to be a little bit more patient with him on Saturday and he’ll show up a bit better.”