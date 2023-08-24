York Saturday Ebor day preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's action at York, featuring the Sky Bet Ebor.
Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Nostrum owners Juddmonte: “He’s in good form, obviously it didn’t work out for him the last day but he came out of the race very well. We think he’ll have come forward for the run and we’re looking forward to getting him back on a better surface and a more conventional track.
“Hopefully we’ll see the Nostrum we saw at Newmarket again. We all called it wrong, we thought he’d have liked the ground the last day as he’s a big horse and he bends his knee a bit. We were all wrong and Ryan (Moore) just felt that he couldn’t pull himself out of it, it was gluey.
“There was the factor too that he’d been off the track for so long, there may have been a bounce on his second start – we don’t know but he’s training well and we’re looking forward to seeing him.”
Raph Beckett - Jimi Hendrix: “He’s in good form. I felt it was a little bit too quick for him back after Ascot. In retrospect the Summer Mile was quite hard on him. I think the nature of this race will set up well for him. I think the flat track will suit him well, he’s not so good on the undulations.”
Thady Gosden - Epictetus: “He was obviously a course and distance winner last time out in a good field. He’s stepping up in grade again on Saturday, but the drop down to a mile has suited him well and he’s been in good order since his last run. I don’t think he necessarily needs soft ground – he’s relatively versatile as regards to ground.”
Ed Walker - Random Harvest: “I think this is a good opportunity for a Group Two for her and we’re hoping the rain stays away. She’s in cracking form and I’m hoping for another big run.”
Jamie McCalmont, racing manager for Kinross’ owner Marc Chan: “It’s amazing that York can put up that much prize-money for a Group Two race. They deserve the race to get upgraded to a Group One when they can come up with that sort of money. It’s a competitive race for sure, but the win at Goodwood will have given him some confidence.
“He certainly doesn’t owe us anything right now, but as Frankie says, he’s like an ATM machine so let’s hope that will continue. It’s a very exciting day for Marc to have three horses (Kinross, Lezoo and Angel Bleu) of that quality running at three different meetings.”
Brian Meehan - Isaac Shelby: “He came out of Goodwood in tremendous shape and we’re very much looking forward to it. I guess Kinross will be the one to beat, but Sacred is in the race as well and Al Suhail, there are a number with chances and it’s quite rightly a well-supported race as it’s very valuable.
“He is in great shape, he came out of Goodwood the best he has come out any race so far and he’s really starting to mature now. Whatever ground turns up on the day isn’t going to inconvenience him and we’re very happy.”
Chris Richardson, managing director for Sacred's owners Cheveley Park Stud. “I’m a little bit worried by the forecast of rain which wouldn’t suit her because the last time she ran at York she didn’t act on the loose surface. It would be frustrating as we had to miss Newbury. She’s in great form but we’re getting a little bit of a kick in the teeth every time we try to get her conditions.
“Her track record here isn’t ideal. She’s a very talented and maybe a year older she may handle things a bit better. She seems in good heart and the intention is to run, but if we had a deluge we may review it.”
Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Covey's owners Juddmonte: “He’s had a nice break from Ascot, it just didn’t pan out for him that day. He went too quick, he went too free on the front end. It’s a big step into a Group Two but John and Thady are happy with him and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do over a fast seven (furlongs).
“He got too warm beforehand and Frankie (Dettori) said he just hit the gate and was running too free, hopefully we’ll be able to be a little bit more patient with him on Saturday and he’ll show up a bit better.”
Willie Mullins Absurde & Jackfinbar: “Both horses are in good shape and I’m very happy them. We have one inside and one outside after the draw. Both jockeys are in good form and we’re looking forward to the race.
“It’s a race a race we look at every year if we have something good enough and qualified to go for it, so we’re hoping for a good run.”
Thady Gosden - Sweet William: “He’s obviously progressed well through the year, winning from a mile and a half to two miles and half a furlong. He’s running over the same trip he won well over at Goodwood last time out and he’s been in good form since then.”
Michael Bell - Adjuvant: “He ran a very nice race at Goodwood and appears to be in very good form this year. I think he has definitely improved from three to four. He ran a nice race in the Melrose at York last year but the form book suggests he’s taken a nice step forward.
“We were surprised to get in and it is very rare for a horse rated 95 to get in. Obviously we are delighted to get in and we’ve got a bit of a pull at the weights with Sweet William, but arguably he won with a bit more up his sleeve so we may be up against it. But he heads there in really good order.”
Saeed bin Suroor - Live Your Dream: “After he won at Newmarket he had an easy time and now he is doing well and has been working well. He’s in good form, but it’s a tough race with some good horses in it and he has to carry a heavy weight. I’m happy with him and a mile and six is the best trip for him and I think the track will suit him.”
Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager for Real Dream owner Saeed Suhail: “It’s been the target for a long time, but we didn’t know if he was going to be high enough to get in at one stage. Obviously after his win at Ascot that just put him there right. The trip’s ideal and everything is good. He worked brilliantly the other morning and really strode out well, so we’re very hopeful.”
Milton Harris - Scriptwriter: “The horse is in great form and everything has gone well with his preparation. Ground conditions are fine and we have no concerns there, but the draw is really unhelpful. We’ll have to go forward I suppose, I’m going to have to talk to the jockey and formulate some sort of plan, but I couldn’t be happier with the horse.
“He had a terrible draw at Ascot when he ran a really nice race and now we’ve got another bad draw in a really competitive race, so the draw gods aren’t smiling upon us I’m afraid. We’ll have to find a way and no doubt we will have a watch of what Frankie did last year. It’s not impossible and Clifford (Lee) is a good jockey who has ridden around York plenty of times.
“He has been bought by some people in Australia and is going to race over there and this has been his target before he goes.
“He ran a tremendous race over course and distance last time at York and I have no concerns whatsoever about his well-being, I couldn’t be happier with the horse and I won’t be able to offer the well-being of the horse as any excuse.”
