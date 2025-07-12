York review, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from York on John Smith's Cup day, featuring another course win for the strong-staying Al Qareem.

Hitting the Heights all over again Washington Heights made all the running to regain the winning thread in the City Walls Stakes at York. Eased into Listed company after running in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, last year's Palace House Stakes winner showed a terrific will to win when challenged by Miss Attitude (10/1) entering the final furlong. The Kevin Ryan-trained 9/4 favourite responded well to Shane Gray's urgings and emerged three-quarters of a length to the good over Jack Channon's mare, with the likeable Jm Jungle (7/2) back in third having sat on the shoulder of the winner for much of the five-furlong contest. Washington Heights was cut to 16/1 from 20s for the Nunthorpe over the same course and distance at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival next month. The trainer's son and assistant, Adam Ryan, said on ITV Racing: "He's a great horse for the owners (Hambleton Racing Ltd) and takes them to all parts. It's great to see him get his head in front. "A furlong down I thought they might get to him but he dug deep and always does. We'll see how he comes out of the race but I wouldn't be surprised to see him back here (for the Nunthorpe)."

There was another all-the-way winner in the Group 3 John Smith's Silver Cup Stakes as odds-on favourite Al Qareem galloped his rivals into submission. Trained by Karl Burke and ridden by stable jockey Clifford Lee, the teak-tough six-year-old was following up a Listed won over the same course at last month's meeting. He was in command from a long way out and stayed on strongly to repel 16/1 second Samui by two and a half lengths, with main market rival Tabletalk (5/2) a further length and a half back in third. Al Qareem was moved to 33/1 from 40/1 by the sponsors for the Sky Bet Ebor next month but Burke said on ITV Racing: "You'd say in the Ebor the weight would probably rule him out of that and he'd get a penalty for that now. It's always been the target to run in the Irish St Leger, that would be a lovely race for him I think. "He always looks as though they're going to get him but he pulls out more. He's so honest and a superstar to train."

Young legs hold sway in handicap Remmooz took the opening John Smith’s Racing Handicap over a mile. The only three-year-old in the field, Owen Burrows’ colt travelled stylishly into the contest under Kevin Stott but was made to work in the final furlong as Sisyphean (3/1) stuck to the task admirably and fought all the way to the line. In the end the 9/4 favourite Remmooz held on bravely to regain the winning thread, beating Kevin Ryan’s brave runner-up by a neck, with veteran Bopedro (16/1) back in third.