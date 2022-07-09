Without A Fight lands knockout blow

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Without A Fight may have booked his ticket to Australia with a business-like success in the John Smith’s Silver Cup at York.

The five-year-old gelding was a 10/11 chance for the Group Three event, which attracted only three runners with Ed Dunlop’s John Leeper and Mark and Charlie Johnston’s Thunderous the other participants.

Over a mile and six furlongs it was the Crisford-trained runner who prevailed, leaving behind Thunderous and shaking off John Leeper to triumph by three and half lengths under Andrea Atzeni.

Now thoroughly proven at the trip after a prior York success over course and distance, a trip to Flemington for the Melbourne Cup will be the big aim for the bay.

“He’s an improving five-year-old, we wanted to try him over this trip and we did it a few weeks back when he won the Listed race (Grand Cup Stakes) here,” said Ed Crisford.

“It opens up a lot of doors. Today there wasn’t much pace, we thought the Johnston horse was going to go forward but he just really settled today.

“He’s done everything the right way, it was a straightforward win.

“I think at the end of the year we’ll go for the Melbourne Cup and take him down to Australia, he’ll have a summer break, run in September and then probably go there.

“It’s very exciting, to have a horse like this in the stable is great.”