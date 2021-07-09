York Friday review: Light Refrain lands feature

Haggas strikes with Light Refrain Light Refrain put Royal Ascot disappointment behind her with victory in the William Hill Summer Stakes at York – providing jockey Tom Marquand with his 10th success in the Queen’s colours. A smile is rarely far away from Marquand’s face, but it was all the more evident after he had delivered William Haggas’ filly from off the pace to beat Vadream by two and a quarter lengths in the Group Three feature. Marquand was also on board when Light Refrain got stuck in the mud on her previous outing, finishing a well-beaten 11th of 18 in last month’s Jersey Stakes after a deluge had turned the ground soft on the final day of the Royal meeting.

It was a very different outcome 20 days later as the three-year-old dropped back to six furlongs and turned round the form with Jersey Stakes third Vadream, who had to settle for runner-up spot this time behind the 7-2 winner. Light Refrain’s return to winning ways has brought high-profile future targets into the equation – including a possible bid for the Group One Haydock Sprint Cup at Haydock in September. Marquand, meanwhile, can reflect on this happier experience after having to handle the frustration at Ascot – when the Queen was in attendance. He said: “Her Majesty was present at Ascot, and it was disappointing. But she hated the ground, and it dragged the speed out of her. Ascot went like a gluepot on the last day – and she didn’t love it. We all agreed that coming back to six furlongs and coming back to sprinting would do the trick, and that decision was justified.”

Light Refrain always appeared to be travelling comfortably and produced a telling change of gear to lead two furlongs. Marquand added: “She’s a gorgeous filly and she’s come so good mentally. She falls asleep in behind one, gets a tow in and she’s all there for you when you need her to be. Ever since my first year riding, I’ve been lucky enough to have one or two (winners for the Queen) each year – and riding winners for Her Majesty is as high up in the sport as you can get in term of who you’re riding for. “It was a pretty straightforward job today. I hope there’ll be a bit more to come, with some nice opportunities for her throughout the summer. “There’s lots of different avenues she can go down now, with ground not being an issue as long as it’s not extremes.” Haggas’ wife Maureen confirmed Haydock is likely to figure in discussions about the remainder of Light Refrain’s campaign. She said: “That was really good. She’s done well, because this is always a competitive race. She’s lovely. She probably ideally could do with a little bit more cut in the ground, but it didn’t seem to bother her – and she travelled well. She’s done very little wrong this year, really. She’s now won a Listed and a Group Three.