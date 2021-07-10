York Saturday report: Hukum impresses

Stylish win from Hukum

Hukum ran out a ready winner of the John Smith's Silver Cup Stakes.

Owen Burrows' charge finished third behind Wonderful Tonight in the Hardwicke Stakes on his last start and travelled strongly throughout this contest.

He was still on the bridle two furlongs out before Jim Crowley asked him to pick up the long-time - and tenacious - leader Outbox.

For a stride or two the jockey had to get serious but Hukum knuckled down well inside the distance to draw clear and win by a length-and-three-quarters.

Last year's Sky Bet Ebor hero Fujaira Prince stayed on for third having been rowed along turning for home.

“He’s such a consistent horse,” Burrows said of the 3/1 favourite. “That was a big run at Ascot and the form is working out well.

“He’s a Group Three winner again, he travelled well and he did it nicely. This ground helps, it’s better than it was at Ascot but you can’t say he doesn’t handle it, he’s just better on nice, lovely, good ground.”