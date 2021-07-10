York Saturday report: Johnny Drama wins John Smith's Cup

Drama in John Smith's Cup Johnny Drama pulled off a hard-fought victory in the John Smith’s Cup for in-form trainer Andrew Balding and young jockey Joshua Bryan at York. Apprentice Bryan, riding by far the biggest winner of his career, had 22-1 shot Johnny Drama up with the pace from the outset and stayed on best in the final strides to get the better of long-time leader Cockalorum. Balding, who won this major handicap with Pivoine two years ago, is enjoying an outstanding season and was following up big-race success with Sandrine in Newmarket’s Duchess of Cambridge Stakes 24 hours earlier. Johnny Drama was a prolific winner on all-weather surfaces last winter, having also twice been successful on turf in Ireland two years ago. He began his career by finishing seventh to Cockalorum in a Leopardstown maiden three years ago – and it was that same rival, sent off at 40-1 this time, who got closest to him again. But Balding’s six-year-old, running for the first time since finishing last of five in the Winter Derby at Lingfield in February, who proved strongest by just a head – with Strait Of Hormuz and Dawaam a nose and two lengths further back in third and fourth respectively.

Stylish win from Hukum Hukum ran out a ready winner of the John Smith's Silver Cup Stakes. Owen Burrows' charge finished third behind Wonderful Tonight in the Hardwicke Stakes on his last start and travelled strongly throughout this contest. He was still on the bridle two furlongs out before Jim Crowley asked him to pick up the long-time - and tenacious - leader Outbox. For a stride or two the jockey had to get serious but Hukum knuckled down well inside the distance to draw clear and win by a length-and-three-quarters. Last year's Sky Bet Ebor hero Fujaira Prince stayed on for third having been rowed along turning for home. “He’s such a consistent horse,” Burrows said of the 3/1 favourite. “That was a big run at Ascot and the form is working out well. “He’s a Group Three winner again, he travelled well and he did it nicely. This ground helps, it’s better than it was at Ascot but you can’t say he doesn’t handle it, he’s just better on nice, lovely, good ground.”

Power books Nunthorpe trip Winter Power is set for a return to the Knavesmire after a blistering performance in the Listed John Smith’s City Walls Stakes at York. The filly bounced back from an unplaced run in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot to produce a convincing success as 9-4 favourite under David Allan. The Nunthorpe Stakes is now on the agenda, a Group One test run over the same course and distance in August, but trainer Tim Easterby would like to see the three-year-old rein in her enthusiasm a touch. “That was pretty impressive,” Easterby said. “David said he wasn’t in control of her, she was going too quick. She’s got to get settled, if she doesn’t settle she won’t get home. “She won it well, but she has got to settle because she was doing too much. She’ll go for the Nunthorpe, whether we’ll go to Goodwood I’m not sure. She won’t be short of speed but you’ve got to be in control.”

Rest of the action: La Trinidad continued his progression to take the John Smith’s Racing Handicap at 13-2 for Rowan Scott and Roger Fell. The gelding was victorious last month on the Knavesmire, striking in a nine-furlong handicap to earn himself a 6lb rise in the weights, but the increased burden did little to hinder him in sealing back to back York wins when he prevailed by half a length. “I was bullish about him,” Fell said. “La Trinidad is going the right way, I’ve always thought he was a good horse. We won’t over-race him and he could win a nice race.”

Goobinator gave trainer Donald McCain a first York winner when taking the John Smith’s Stayers’ Handicap under Paul Mulrennan. The five-year-old has been campaigned on the Flat since a heavy fall under the National Hunt code at Musselburgh in January and gained a second victory on the level when taking the extended two-mile contest by three-quarters of a length at 12/1.

“He just lost his way, he had a terrible fall at Musselburgh that just wasn’t his fault,” McCain said. “He lost his confidence completely with jumping, he was getting so high in the air, but the ability is still there. “He won the Scottish Champion Hurdle trial up at Ayr and he looked like he was going the right way but he’s gone the wrong way because of that fall, so it’s just nice to get him back on track – we’ll look for another one now.”

