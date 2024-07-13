A review of John Smith's Cup day at York as our red-hot tipster Matt Brocklebank tipped the John Smith's Cup winner in his Value Bet column.

Value Bet strikes again in the Cup Enfjaar (15/2) led home a one-two for Roger Varian in the prestigious John Smith's Cup at York on Saturday with stablemate Botanical following him home. Put up at 12/1 by our red-hot tipster Matt Brocklebank in his Value Bet column, the result didn't look in doubt from a long way out as Jack Mitchell looked in control with a quarter of a mile to go. The son of Lope De Vega travelled strongly just off the leaders and he quickly went clear in the straight, winning by a length and three quarters from the staying-on Botanical (9/2 favourite). Tony Montana was third at 28/1, with Kingfisher King fourth at 12/1.

Blue too good for York rivals Blue For You (4/1) landed the John Smith’s Racing Handicap at York, the opening race on John Smith’s Cup day, for the second year running on Saturday. David O’Meara’s horse stayed on well under Danny Tudhope to land the prize from Northern Express (13/2) with Ron O (17/2) back in third. There was drama at the start as Richard Fahey’s Stone Soldier unshipped Oisin Orr and the loose horse threatened to cause interference throughout, with Northern Express most inconvenienced. Cuban Tiger took them along in front with Northern Express right on his tail, before Michael Dods’ horse hit the front inside the final furlong. However, it was the closer Blue For You who had the momentum and he finished off well to win by a length and a quarter at the line. “He seems to like the track, we’ve tried him at Ascot a few times and it’s never worked,” the trainer said. “He’s bounced back from a terrible run down there last time, it’s horses for courses I suppose. He normally runs his race here. “We’ll go to Goodwood for the Golden Mile and then come back here for the Clipper Handicap.”

Starlust comes home strongly Starlust shone for Ralph Beckett and Hector Crouch when blazing to victory in the John Smith’s City Walls Stakes at York. The three-year-old is a Group Three winner who was notably only a length and a quarter behind Big Evs in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita last season. His two efforts at six furlongs this season saw him beaten in the Commonwealth Cup Trial and the Commonwealth Cup itself, but in between those runs he was the comfortable winner of a valuable five-furlong handicap on the Knavesmire. Returning to the track at the same trip and in Listed grade this time, he ran a neat race as the 13/8 favourite and scored by a decisive length and a half from Tom Clover’s Rogue Lightning. The victory brings into focus his entry in the Group One Nunthorpe at York later in the season, for which his odds were cut from 16/1 to 8/1 with Paddy Power. “That was pleasing, he seems to enjoy the track here,” Crouch said. “Everything went very smoothly for me and I’m very happy with the performance. “He is getting quicker as he’s getting older and he’s turned into a real professional sprinter. “The Hays (owners) always like to pitch them in the proper races, I’ll leave it to Ralph but I’m sure he’s earned his place if they wish to go to the Nunthorpe.”