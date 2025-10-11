York review and free video replays as Division landed the Rockingham

A review of Saturday afternoon's feature action at York as William Haggas' Division landed the Listed Coral Rockingham Stakes.

Division dominates Rockingham Division ran out a ready winner of the opening Listed Coral Rockingham Stakes at York on Saturday. William Haggas' son of Kingman, racing in the colours of Wathnan Racing, was sent off the 5/2 favourite on the back of an impressive pair of novice victories at Haydock and Yarmouth and he was in control of this from a long way out. Drawn in eight under Tom Marquand, he was quickly in his rhythm and was noticeably travelling well with a quarter of a mile to go. He soon hit the front and came under pressure, but he pulled out more when asked to run out a comfortable one and three quarter length winner from Boston Dan with Comical Point third.

Marquand said afterwards: "He's obviously got bags of speed, he's going in the right direction. He's an exciting horse for the future. "I'm slightly embarrassed to say I rode his mother! She (Pepita) was pretty talented and it's fun being part of the process, but not great that I'm old enough to remember these things. "He's a nice big strong model. This fellow is more straightforward."