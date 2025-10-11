York review and free video replays as Division landed the Rockingham

A review of Saturday afternoon's feature action at York as William Haggas' Division landed the Listed Coral Rockingham Stakes.
Division dominates Rockingham
Division ran out a ready winner of the opening Listed Coral Rockingham Stakes at York on Saturday.
William Haggas' son of Kingman, racing in the colours of Wathnan Racing, was sent off the 5/2 favourite on the back of an impressive pair of novice victories at Haydock and Yarmouth and he was in control of this from a long way out.
Drawn in eight under Tom Marquand, he was quickly in his rhythm and was noticeably travelling well with a quarter of a mile to go.
He soon hit the front and came under pressure, but he pulled out more when asked to run out a comfortable one and three quarter length winner from Boston Dan with Comical Point third.
Marquand said afterwards: "He's obviously got bags of speed, he's going in the right direction. He's an exciting horse for the future.
"I'm slightly embarrassed to say I rode his mother! She (Pepita) was pretty talented and it's fun being part of the process, but not great that I'm old enough to remember these things.
"He's a nice big strong model. This fellow is more straightforward."
Binhareer storms to Trophy success
A good day for Haggas and Marquand got even better when Binhareer ran away with the feature Coral Sprint Trophy Handicap later on the card.
The grey son of Dark Angel had a nice low draw and could be seen tanking away amongst horses in his noseband as Marquand waited for the gaps to open.
As soon as he saw daylight he bolted clear, winning by two and three quarter lengths in great style at odds of 9/2 (joint-favourite).
Purest Time ran on for second at 40/1 with Korker third at 14/1.
Haggas was winning the race for the second time in three years after Montassib landed the 2023 renewal.
