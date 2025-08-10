York not definite for Notable Speech as Charlie Appleby considers Prix Jacques le Marois

Following his defeat on sprinting debut in last month’s Al Basti Equiwold, Dubai July Cup Stakes, it had been expected that a first appearance at seven furlongs would be next up for the son of Dubawi in the Group One Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at York later this month.

However, while not ruling a trip to the Knavesmire out for the four-year-old, who also landed last year’s Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, the Newmarket handler is giving serious thought to the Group One at Deauville next Sunday.

Appleby said: "I’ve got Notable Speech in the City Of York, but I’m just going to keep an eye on the Prix Jacques le Marois.

"I just think we will keep an eye on what turns up in the Prix Jacques le Marois as it could be a small field.

"Rosallion is obviously potentially going to go there, and he could quite easily go off favourite, and we know with Rosallion that there is only a length or two between us and it is whichever horse gets the rub of the green on the day.

“He is in great order and he worked very well on Saturday. We know that a sound surface is his forte.

"We know he has won over a mile and the straight mile at Deauville could just be there for him.

"I’m not saying we are not going to go to York, but we are going to take a good look at France next weekend.”