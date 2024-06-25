York next stop for promising Raqiya

The Blue Point filly returned from 245 days off the track to beat Funny Story by a neck at the Wiltshire circuit. That made it two wins from two visits to Salisbury following a comfortable success in her second race as a juvenile, before she backed that up by coasting home by four and a quarter lengths at Haydock.

Raqiya stepped up to Group Three level at Ayr at the back end of last season but could only manage fifth place, two and three-quarter lengths behind Prime Art.

However, trainer Owen Burrows is keen to try again in that grade and will send her to the William Hill Summer Stakes on the Knavesmire after being unable to find a suitable race during Royal Ascot.

Burrows said: “She goes to York on July 12 for a Group Three. She’ll go there. It’s a shame there was nothing suitable for her at Ascot really, so we’ve had to sit on her a little bit since Salisbury, but that’s the plan with her.”