Timeform highlight their best bets at York on Thursday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Banker King of Bavaria - 16:10 York

King of Bavaria, a $300,000 purchase as a yearling, looked a potentially smart sprinter when making a successful debut at Naas last May and he backed up that positive impression when readily landing the valuable Birdcatcher Premier Handicap at the same venue more than five months later. King of Bavaria, drawn in stall 2, was at an advantage in a race dominated by those who raced towards the far side, but it was still impressive how fluently he travelled before making good headway over two furlongs out and hitting the front a furlong from home. He kept going well to score by a length and a half, running to a Timeform rating at least 6 lb better than anything else in this field has achieved. The Birdcatcher took place over six furlongs on heavy ground, so this represents a much sharper test of speed, but King of Bavaria, who shaped well when fourth on his return at Navan last month, is clearly the one to beat on form.

The Big Improver Ravenscraig Castle - 17:20 York

Ravenscraig Castle progressed well last term, starting the season with a win off a BHA handicap mark of 69 and finishing the campaign rated 87. Ravenscraig Castle lacked the pace to truly make his presence felt when fourth in a mile-and-three-quarter handicap here on that final start last season, shaping like he would benefit from stepping back up in trip, so it was no surprise that he made his return over two miles at Ripon. However, Ravenscraig Castle dictated a steady gallop at Ripon that failed to place enough of an emphasis of stamina. His only other attempt at two miles, when runner-up at Musselburgh last season, also came around a speed-favouring track and in a race that didn't test stamina as much as anticipated. He remains unexposed as a stayer and is entitled to progress now finally tackling two miles on a galloping course.

The Timeform Flag Isla Kai - 15:00 York Horse In Focus

Isla Kai earned the Horse In Focus Flag, meaning that Timeform's reporter felt he was likely to be of interest on his next start, after he shaped nicely on his reappearance at Newbury last month. Isla Kai was a progressive handicapper last term and rattled off a hat-trick before signing off with an excellent second over this course and distance at the Ebor meeting. He tends to travel strongly through his races and he again impressed with how fluently he moved when fourth in the Spring Cup on his return at Newbury. That was a strong edition of the Spring Cup and the way Isla Kai went through the race suggested he has returned as an improved performer this term, which is no surprise given his upwardly-mobile profile and tall physique. He is likely to step forward with the run under his belt.