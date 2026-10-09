York Friday review: Sharadd retains unbeaten record

Sharadd retained his unbeaten record with a workmanlike success in the William Hill Epic Boosts EBF Novice Stakes at York.
William Haggas’ charge made a sparkling start to his career when winning on debut at Haydock last month but Our Son Oscar provided a much sterner test of his credentials on Friday.
Tom Marquand travelled strongly on the 4/9 winner throughout the contest but the runner-up, racing more towards the centre of the track, fought on bravely once the market leader had gone to the front.
However at the line Sharadd had put a length-and-a-half between himself and his rival on what is likely to be his final run of the campaign.
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Maureen Haggas said: “He got the job done didn’t he and it’s just another step in the learning process. He probably doesn’t want the ground this soft and will have learned a lot today. This is such a different experience to Haydock where it was quiet and lovely, and he was having a look at what was going on here. It’s all education, that’s all we’re doing.
“It’s not my decision on whether that’s it for the year with him – but if it was mine it would be, yes. I think that’s enough – were’ in October now and what else is there from here? He’s not done much wrong. His brother is a sprinter, this fellow is a bit different to him, but I don’t know at the moment re trip but you’ll probably start at this distance I think.
“There’s a very good programme for three-year-old sprinters now if you’re good enough and he’s doing all the right things. At least he had a race today, he’ll have learned more and they have to learn how to race as well as being good. Talent is always enough. They have to become professional and cope with everything that is thrown at them and he’s learning.”
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