York Friday review: Sharadd retains unbeaten record

Sharadd retained his unbeaten record with a workmanlike success in the William Hill Epic Boosts EBF Novice Stakes at York.

William Haggas’ charge made a sparkling start to his career when winning on debut at Haydock last month but Our Son Oscar provided a much sterner test of his credentials on Friday. Tom Marquand travelled strongly on the 4/9 winner throughout the contest but the runner-up, racing more towards the centre of the track, fought on bravely once the market leader had gone to the front. However at the line Sharadd had put a length-and-a-half between himself and his rival on what is likely to be his final run of the campaign.

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