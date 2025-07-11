York Friday review: Sayidah Dariyan wins feature

The three-year-old struck a blow for the Classic generation as she picked up nicely inside the final furlong to beat the slow-starting Nighteyes (7/1) by a length-and-a-half.

The winner was fourth last time out in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and a return to top-flight company could be on the cards.

She holds an entry in next month's Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes back at the Knavesmire and is 12/1 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power for the five-furlong showpiece.

Celandine (11/2) was prominent for a long way on her seasonal reappearance and held on for third, with 12/1 shot Arabian Dusk back in fourth.