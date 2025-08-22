Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord

York Friday review: David Ord on Asfoora's Nunthorpe success

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Fri August 22, 2025 · 1h ago

So much debate ahead of the Coolmore Wootton Basset Nunthorpe Stakes but David Ord reflects on a very straightforward Group One win for Asfoora.

In the end it was all relatively straightforward.

Asfoora, the highest rated horse in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe on Timeform ratings, the only previous Group One winner in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe, won the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe.

But there’s nothing straightforward about her story.

She’s the Australian speedster who rolled into town last summer to win the King Charles III at Royal Ascot.

But then things didn’t fall right for her at Goodwood and in this very race 12 months ago.

Trainer Henry Dwyer was happy to take her home, and keep her there. They after all had the memories of that glorious sunny afternoon in Berkshire to keep them warm…well smiling as they reflected on the great British adventure.

But owner Akram El-Fahkri had an itch he still wanted to scratch. It was his call to head back to Blighty for another roll of the dice.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=47&bid=1519
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING