In the end it was all relatively straightforward.

Asfoora, the highest rated horse in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe on Timeform ratings, the only previous Group One winner in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe, won the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe.

But there’s nothing straightforward about her story.

She’s the Australian speedster who rolled into town last summer to win the King Charles III at Royal Ascot.

But then things didn’t fall right for her at Goodwood and in this very race 12 months ago.

Trainer Henry Dwyer was happy to take her home, and keep her there. They after all had the memories of that glorious sunny afternoon in Berkshire to keep them warm…well smiling as they reflected on the great British adventure.

But owner Akram El-Fahkri had an itch he still wanted to scratch. It was his call to head back to Blighty for another roll of the dice.