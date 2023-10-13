York Friday reports and replays

A review of the action from York on Friday where Apiarist sprang a 28/1 surprise in the big two-year-old race.
Kevin Ryan and Tom Eaves registered another valuable two-year-old success as Apiarist ran down his old rival Sailthisshipalone to win the British EBF 100,000 Final at York.
Fresh from stablemate Room Service’s victory in the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes at Doncaster, the son of Night Of Thunder knuckled down bravely in the closing stages to overhaul the runner-up, who went clear approaching the furlong marker, to score by a neck.
He was also avenging a head defeat to the same horse at Thirsk in August and despite a starting price of 28/1, the trainer was far from taken aback by the win.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“He’s a horse I’ve always liked but he’s made slow progress. The last day he jumped and went too quick and today I told Tom to take his time, get him relaxed, and ride a race.
“He’s a big raw horse who will make a lovely three-year-old. There’s a lot more to come from him still.
“This is a nice prize and I said to the owner beforehand if we got beat we’d have another go at a bonus as he’s Book One qualified. He’s got two today though and job done! We really like the horse and will let him go away, strengthen over the winter and we’ll look forward to next year.”
Of his success in the big juvenile races he trainer added: “We’ve been lucky but they’re hard to find. We go through plenty of bad ones to find the good ones.”
Lordship (13/2) won the £100,000 William Hill Finale Handicap for William Haggas and Adam Farrager.
4/1 favourite Urban Outlook kicked for home two furlongs out with he eventual winner the only horse to keep tabs on him and he had his measure inside the final furlong, staying on dourly to score by a length-and-a-quarter.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
The winning rider said: "He’s been a big improver from one run to the next. He ran a super race in the Melrose here in August and I felt that form was just getting stronger and stronger and I thought today, coming here with a bit of dig in the ground, we might get a bit more improvement.
"I've been saying since the start of the year he would be a better horse under these conditions. I got him rolling early because I could see David (Probert) was travelling extremely comfortably on the second and I didn’t want him to nick a couple of lengths out of me on that ground.
"In the end I’ve got there way too soon but he’s tough, very genuine and I was pretty confident once I got his head in front he’d keep it there."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org