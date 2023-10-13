York Friday reports and replays

A review of the action from York on Friday where Apiarist sprang a 28/1 surprise in the big two-year-old race.

Ryan excited by Apiarist Kevin Ryan and Tom Eaves registered another valuable two-year-old success as Apiarist ran down his old rival Sailthisshipalone to win the British EBF 100,000 Final at York. Fresh from stablemate Room Service’s victory in the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes at Doncaster, the son of Night Of Thunder knuckled down bravely in the closing stages to overhaul the runner-up, who went clear approaching the furlong marker, to score by a neck. He was also avenging a head defeat to the same horse at Thirsk in August and despite a starting price of 28/1, the trainer was far from taken aback by the win.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“He’s a horse I’ve always liked but he’s made slow progress. The last day he jumped and went too quick and today I told Tom to take his time, get him relaxed, and ride a race. “He’s a big raw horse who will make a lovely three-year-old. There’s a lot more to come from him still. “This is a nice prize and I said to the owner beforehand if we got beat we’d have another go at a bonus as he’s Book One qualified. He’s got two today though and job done! We really like the horse and will let him go away, strengthen over the winter and we’ll look forward to next year.” Of his success in the big juvenile races he trainer added: “We’ve been lucky but they’re hard to find. We go through plenty of bad ones to find the good ones.” Ryan went on to complete a 144/1 double as Irish Nectar finished well to run out an authoritative winner of the Parsonage Hotel And Cloisters Spa Nursery.

Finale joy for Lordship Lordship (13/2) won the £100,000 William Hill Finale Handicap for William Haggas and Adam Farrager. 4/1 favourite Urban Outlook kicked for home two furlongs out with he eventual winner the only horse to keep tabs on him and he had his measure inside the final furlong, staying on dourly to score by a length-and-a-quarter.

