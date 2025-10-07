Jamie Osborne has confirmed Malachy’s Wish is an intended runner in this Friday’s British EBF £100,000 Final for colts and geldings to be held at York.
The talented two-year-old son of Showcasing is targeting a hat-trick after comfortable victories at Ffos Las and Newcastle respectively. William Carver rode him on his last start and is booked to resume the alliance on the Knavesmire.
Malachy’s Gift is now rated 86, which suggests others are more favoured at the weights for the valuable race.
And Lambourn-based trainer Osborne laughed: “It’s breaking every rule in my book! The way the penalty structure is, he will be giving weight away to horses rated higher than him.
“Now, if I didn’t think there was a chance he could progress, then I wouldn’t take that risk – but he’s work in progress. Each run, he’s improved a fair chunk and I don’t think he’s finished improving yet. If you look at the handicap marks of the others, we are ‘wrong’ with several. But potentially we are on an upward curve, where some of the others may not be. That is my hope.”
Any underfoot ease in the ground is unlikely to concern Malachy’s Gift, whose winning has been done at Friday’s race-distance of seven furlongs.
Osborne said: “He won on soft ground at Ffos Las and then he won on the all-weather surface at Newcastle. I’d say he’s pretty flexible on that front – he gets seven (furlongs) well. Other than the way the penalties are structured, this is an ideal race for him.”
Friday’s seven-race card commences at 1.30pm with the William Hill Autumn Mile Handicap. Saturday brings York’s final Knavesmire raceday for 2025 and the highlight is set to be the £100,000 Coral Sprint Trophy.
The two-day fixture will see the conclusion of the season-long race to land the Charles Clinkard Top Trainer at York crown. Kingsclere’s Andrew Balding – bidding to retain the title – leads on 10 winners, two ahead of William Haggas.
The Living North Magazine Top Jockey at York title will also be decided with Oisin Murphy and William Buick tied at the top, both having booted home nine winners on the Knavesmire in 2025.
