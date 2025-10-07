The talented two-year-old son of Showcasing is targeting a hat-trick after comfortable victories at Ffos Las and Newcastle respectively. William Carver rode him on his last start and is booked to resume the alliance on the Knavesmire.

Malachy’s Gift is now rated 86, which suggests others are more favoured at the weights for the valuable race.

And Lambourn-based trainer Osborne laughed: “It’s breaking every rule in my book! The way the penalty structure is, he will be giving weight away to horses rated higher than him.

“Now, if I didn’t think there was a chance he could progress, then I wouldn’t take that risk – but he’s work in progress. Each run, he’s improved a fair chunk and I don’t think he’s finished improving yet. If you look at the handicap marks of the others, we are ‘wrong’ with several. But potentially we are on an upward curve, where some of the others may not be. That is my hope.”