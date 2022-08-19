Check out our best bet for every race on day four of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

SATURDAY 1.50 York MIGHTY ULYSSES responded really well when seeing off Alflaila at Newmarket last month, and with that just about the best weight-adjusted form on offer coupled with the promise of more to come, he will be hard to beat. Alflaila could be the chief rival again, with Bashkirova the pick of the older bunch.

2.25 York A typically intriguing renewal of this valuable handicap with the vote in favour of SOULCOMBE. He's looked a different model for being gelded/equipped with blinkers, landing handicaps at Haydock/Ascot prior to catching the eye from an unpromising position when fourth at Goodwood latest. Promising to be suited by this longer trip, he makes plenty of appeal at the foot of the weights. Godolphin-pair Wild Crusade and Al Nafir also have plenty to recommend them and can figure, along with Sheer Rocks 3.00 York SANDRINE took her form to a new level when taking the Lennox Stakes last time and, with the potential for better still, this likeable filly gets the nod over Sacred, who was a strong-finishing fifth in the same event. Kinross, the runner-up that day, is another player. 3.35 York EARL OF TYRONE hails from a yard which has really started to make a name for itself in Ireland in the last couple of years and it would appear he's been laid out for this since his Limerick listed win in June. He can take this valuable prize back across the Irish Sea for the third time in the last 4 years but there are any number of dangers, headed by William Haggas pair Gaassee and Candleford. Licence and Okita Soushi are other Irish raiders with likely profiles.

4.10 York ALEEZDANCER had long given the impression this drop back to 6f would suit when going in stylishly at Ripon and he can start to make up for lost time now by following up off just a 4 lb higher mark. Tabdeed went down only narrowly in the Stewards' Cup and is feared most in first-time cheekpieces, although several others seem sure to have a say, notably the handily-weighted pair Summerghand and Silver Samurai along with the Michael Dods-trained duo Commanche Falls and Tinto. 4.45 York ROCKET RODNEY was no match for an unexposed rival in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood last month, but he still beat the rest pretty convincingly and sets the standard back at listed level. Treasure Trove rates a big threat following an improved effort at the Curragh last week, while Rousing Encore could benefit from a return to the minimum trip and needs considering, also. 5.20 York An ultra-competitive closer to the Sky Bet Ebor Festival but it's hard to ignore the claims of INJAZATI. He was unable to justify strong market support on reappearance in April, and it's taken some time to get him back to the track but he was highly progressive last year so he gets the verdict to resume winning ways. Phantom Flight hasn't yet shown all he can so he may emerge as the main danger for his up-and-coming trainer, with recent C&D winner Spirit Dancer another fancied to go well.