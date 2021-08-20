York Ebor Timefigure Preview: Graeme North on Saturday action

Check out Graeme North's best bets for York on Saturday as our Timefigure expert assesses the feature action.

The Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at 13.50 kicks off a very competitive Saturday on the Knavesmire where Real World will aim to get favourite backers off to a good start in front of sell-out crowd. A four-and-three-quarter winner of the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot, a winning margin surpassing even that of the subsequent Grade 2 winner Royal Oath back in 2007, Real World’s 118 timefigure for that effort gives him the upper hand here and he showed that Ascot run to be every bit as it looked when following up in what used to be known as the Steventon Stakes at Newbury last time. The drop back to this intermediate nine furlongs won’t cause him any issues, and despite the presence of the Earl Of Sefton winner My Oberon and other listed winners this year in the shape of Brunch and El Drama, Real World looks the one to beat. Odds of 5/4 are on the skinny side, though, so we’ll look elsewhere.

The Sky Bet Melrose at 14.25, the ‘three-year-old Ebor’, is usually more solvable than the Ebor itself and this year looks no different. Twenty-two runners might be going to post, but a fair few of them look to be no-hopers and only once since 2009 has the race gone to a horse longer than 16/1 (most winners in that period started a single-figure price). Dhushan, Summer’s Knight and King Of The Castle are the three market leaders at the time of writing. As a son of Sea The Stars, whose progeny have a very decent 60% rivals beaten record in the Melrose, Dhushan has plenty going for him. He hasn’t run a fast timefigure since his debut, but his last three runs have come in steadily-run races and he would have won all three but for being set too much to do at Ascot last time in a race where he ran the last three furlongs fastest of all (one-time Derby entry Surrey Gold who re-opposes here on 3lb better terms ran it around a length slower from a similar position). Summers Knight is your typical Sir Mark improver and still has more to offer judging on his latest Ffos Las win, while King Of The Castle, a full brother to the Derby winner Serpentine, bids to give Aidan O’Brien a first win in the Melrose after three thirds from six runners, but my eye is drawn to IMPERIAL SUN who is one of two runners in the race for the John and Thady Gosden combo. Also a son of Sea The Stars, and a half-brother to the St Leger winner Harbour Law, Imperial Sun is bred for the task in hand and really got his act together in the last couple of starts finally upped in trip. He could hardly have been more impressive at Wolverhampton last time when scoring over a mile and a half by four and a half lengths with a ton in hand, and though Timeform’s sectional upgrades award him an extra 8lb superiority over the runner-up from the two-furlong marker, using the last furlong only I calculate that could be 13lb and that’s not even taking into account the amount he was eased. He’s 10lb higher here but that’s not unexpected and any rain won’t bother him in view of his penultimate effort at Nottingham.