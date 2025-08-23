York Ebor Meeting reflections: Our team have their say

David Ord, Nic Doggett and Ian Ogg with one thing they're taking away from the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Sprinting division at low ebb Nunthorpe winner Asfoora was only fourth when sent off favourite last year but that was when she was over the top, and her trainer Henry Dwyer has done a great job with her considering she hadn’t had the best season before Friday, only fifth when defending her King Charles III Stakes crown at Royal Ascot and then seventh in the King George Stakes at Goodwood, where the ground may have been slower than ideal. But - as the only top-level winner in the field - she bounced back in style with a one-and-three-quarter-length success in a race where she was travelling notably strongly for a long way, and, really, it was only a matter of time before Oisin Murphy was able to let her down; his first Nunthorpe success will surely be his easiest. Asfoora was chased home – at a distance – by 100/1 shot Ain’t Nobody and Frost At Dawn. The latter has been one of the success stories of the season for William Knight, but her in-the-frame efforts in the King Charles III, King George and Nunthorpe, along with the surprise July Cup win for No Half Measures, help to underline the paucity of quality in the division. While she’s now a two-time Group 1 winner, Asfoora isn’t near the top echelon of Australian sprinters. Friday’s win was akin to Nathan Lyon scoring a century at Lords against an under 15s team. We were spoiled with Battaash; at this point I'd bite your hand off for a Mecca’s Angel. (Nic Doggett)

The hapless art of the pacemaker Three weeks on from Qirat springing a 150/1 surprise in the Qatar Sussex Stakes, we came close to a repeat dose in the Juddmonte International. Birr Castle was the hare this time and allowed to build up a 20 lengths lead by the home turn. It was only his late paddling and the turbo-boosts of Ombudsman and Delacroix that saw him eventually finish third. But if you give 110, 115 rated horses such a start, ignore them from the moment the stalls open to the moment that Sir Alex Ferguson called 'squeaky bum time', then the chances are we're going to see more and more 'pacemakers' making all in the big races. And the problem is they're not pacemakers ultimately because the rest of the field completely ignore them. You have two races in one. The leader away and clear, the rest running in exactly the sort of falsely-run contest connections who ran the one in front were trying to avoid in the first place. But unless the first string goes forward and sits close to the gallop, why would anyone else? The best example of it working this season was Continuous driving forward in the Coronation Cup, shadowed by Jan Brueghel who kicked first and got Calandagan racing long before his connections would ideally want. But in the Sussex Field Of Gold was never going to track Qirat, Ombudsman a hold-up horse who likes to be played last likewise at York. They're not horses who pacemakers are going serve well. Yes, connections want a true gallop, but everyone else knows that. Ignore the one in front and you give them the exact scenario they were trying to avoid in the first place. No. Here's my prediction. At least one more pacemaker wins a Group One in the UK before the end of 2026. (David Ord)