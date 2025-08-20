York Ebor Festival World Pool Preview & Tips

Graham Cunningham looks ahead to the opening York card and provides his thoughts on the action.

Day one of the 2025 Ebor Festival menu reads as follows: Round two between Delacroix and Ombudsman with Danon Decile lurking for Japan in the Juddmonte International. The return of dual Derby winner Lambourn in a Great Voltigeur that isn’t all it promised to be. An absorbing Ballydoyle v Godolphin duel as Italy and Distant Storm clash in the Acomb Stakes. And four tough handicaps that offer World Pool punters any number of ways to play. It’s a special week – and the weather seems set fair – so let’s try and break the opening day down piece-by-piece.

Japanese raider the Quinella hope

Tactics have been vital in most of Britain’s biggest middle distance contests this summer and the Coral-Eclipse was a case in point, Delacroix getting out of jail with a potent burst to nail the wandering Ombudsman at the end of a falsely run race. But the International (3.35) is a different puzzle on a wide, galloping track that usually helps take luck out of the equation. World Pool punters won’t desert Delacroix – and his Sandown success was striking – but OMBUDSMAN stormed clear of the high-class Anmaat and See The Fire in the Prince of Wales’s at Royal Ascot. He gets the vote but Danon Decile’s Sheema Classic win represents world-class form and he’s the Quinella/ saver option ahead of the other Euro hopes.

Forza Italy in an absorbing Acomb

Italy (second-right) in action at Newmarket

A game of entries poker played out ahead of the Great Voltigeur (3.00), with Aidan pondering whether to run Lambourn under a penalty and William Haggas and Ralph Beckett wondering whether to tackle the rugged Classic hero with Royal winners Merchant and Amiloc. Sadly, William and Ralph have folded with their main hopes, leaving Lambourn to face three stablemates and the unbeaten Queen’s Vase winner Carmers, so the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes looks a better betting medium. Ballydoyle got one over on Godolphin when The Lion In Winter finished ahead of Ruling Court in this G3 last year and the Old Firms dominate the market again with two colts open to major improvement. Distant Storm’s HQ debut win has been polished repeatedly by the beaten horses but ITALY has created an equally strong impression – bounding clear of a useful rival on his Leopardstown debut before being messed around at vital stages when second in G2 company at Newmarket – and anything nudging 2-1 is fair as he bids to earn his place among the cream of the ‘25 juvenile crop.

2025 Sky Bet Ebor Festival: Day One Preview

The Terror man and Trefor man Solving York handicaps is always tough – especially when there is a hundred grand in the pot – but this can be where the World Pool comes into its own. I don’t have a strong view on the Sky Bet Stayers’ Handicap (4.10) save to say that Brian Ellison’s TERRORISE was impressive when stepped up in trip at York on his latest start and remains an unexposed horse over two miles. Ben Robinson’s inability to do 8st 2lb gives Hollie Doyle a chance to shine after a tough start to the week, while sprint junkies are well catered for with three hot handicaps in which the draw and track position could be salient. Low to middle has been the preferred route down the York straight track of late and the horses I fancy have had mixed fortunes in the ballot. Gates 9 and 7 look fine for BERGERAC and TREFOR and this pair – bang in form and better treated than most on Timeform figures – have plenty to recommend them in the opening HKJC World Pool Handicap at 1.50. I could be cruising for a bruising in swerving low drawn horses in the fillies’ sprint at 4.45, but NAD ALSHIBA GREEN (close to the stand rail in 20) is much better than she showed during the Goodwood monsoon and Irish raider ECLAIRAGE (next door but one in 18) has bundles of speed and Colin Keane to do the steering.

Respect for the Chairman Lastly, a couple of likely lads for a finale – the Sky Bet Nursery at 5.20 – that appeals as the most attractive punting contest of the day. Timeform have the much-improved Dublin Bay clear top after a Donny win that’s been franked several times and the fact that Ollie Sangster has declared him again on Thursday is notable. But CHAIRMANFOURTIMES and UTMOST RESPECT make most appeal in a race featuring any number of possible improvers. Adrian Keatley nominated Saturday’s Listed Roses Stakes as the next target after Chairmanfourtimes opened his account in likeable fashion at Pontefract last month. That wasn’t a deep contest, but the Chairman asserted firmly despite a wide trip. I suspect he’s better than a mark of 79 suggests and the fact that Keatley is keen to make use of young Ashley Lewis’s very valuable 7lb claim adds to the belief that this colt is flying nicely under the radar at 16-1 overnight. Beaded scribe Dave Ord reports that Richard Fahey feels Utmost Respect is his best chance of a winner at York this week. That view must be set in context – as most of his other entries are any old price – but Fahey knows a useful horse when he sees one and his summary of Utmost Respect is persuasive. Desperately unlucky at York on his debut, this colt ran a belter in a hot Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot before accomplishing a straightforward task at Hamilton with little fuss. Richard clearly thinks he has a progressive youngster on his hands – and I have the Utmost Respect for that view. Click here for more information on the World Pool

To bet in the World Pool via Betfair click here