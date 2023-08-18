York Ebor Festival Thursday entries: Savethelastdance and Bluestocking set for rematch

Just half a length separated the pair at the Curragh, with Aidan O’Brien’s Savethelastdance going one place better than her second to Soul Sister in the Oaks at Epsom.

The Ballydoyle handler has three other fillies still in the mix with Warm Heart, who beat the Ralph Beckett-trained Bluestocking in the Ribblesdale but finished only fifth in the Irish Oaks, Lambada and Red Riding Hood.

Soul Sister has not been confirmed by John and Thady Gosden, with the team instead relying on Free Wind, while Roger Varian’s Nassau Stakes winner Al Husn could take the plunge and step up to 12 furlongs for the first time.

Rosscarbery is Paddy Twomey’s contender while Karl Burke has both Newmarket Listed winner Novakai and Lancashire Oaks victor Poptronic to pick from.

Sea Silk Road finished second in that Haydock event and could reoppose with Stay Alert and Via Sistina the other possibles, although the latter is also declared at Deauville on Sunday.

Super Sprint victor Relief Rally tops 12 in the mix for the Group Two Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, with impressive Curragh maiden winner Cherry Blossom a supplementary entry for O’Brien.

Flora Of Bermuda, Beautiful Diamond and Star Of Mystery also feature in the six-furlong contest at this stage.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org