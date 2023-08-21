York Ebor Festival best bets: Horse racing tips from Sporting Life and Timeform team

The Timeform and Sporting Life racing experts combine to provide their best bets for York throughout the week.

1.50 – Intrinsic Bond (Andrew Asquith)

A typically competitive renewal of this sprint handicap which seems sure to be run at a strong gallop with plenty of pace setters involved. The obvious horse for me is INTRINSIC BOND, who won the Great St Wilfrid last season and has made an excellent start for Michael Wigham recently, winning with any amount in hand on yard debut over five furlongs at Ascot and unlucky to bump into a very progressive three-year-old over the same course and distance last time. He can be marked up for that effort as he was the only one who was up with the pace that was involved in the finish and it is a little surprising the handicapper has left him on the same mark. This sharper five furlongs will suit him well and he has fared well with the draw, so all looks set for another big run with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.

2.25 – Cogitate (Kieran Clark)

It’s safe to say that the Acomb can vary in depth each year - subsequent Classic winner Chaldean landing the spoils last campaign - and whilst this year’s may not match those heights it’s still, as ever, an intriguing contest. The one who makes most appeal is once-raced Newbury scorer COGITATE who created a deep impression at the Berkshire venue, quickly sealing matters when asked to win by two lengths. The runner-up may have slightly let the form down since but there’s plenty to like about him physically, too, and he can make significant improvement past the standard-setting Ballymount Boy to give Charles Hills a third Acomb success in the last decade.

Zabriskie Point – 5.20 York (David Ord)

He’s on an upward curve and this could set up perfectly for ZABRISKIE POINT. Charlie Hills’ charge made a winning debut at Leicester in May and was then off the track before reappearing at Salisbury earlier this month. Strong in the market, he showed improved form to finish third under his penalty behind Jublilee Walk and there’s more to come. A strongly-run six furlongs will be ideal for the son of Blue Point, he’s drawn close to the pace and in a handy low draw. An opening mark of 94 looks perfectly fair.

Ziggy's Queen - 5.20 York (Matt Brocklebank)

Richard Fahey has one of the favourites here in Blue Prince but he's been hit pretty hard by the handicapper for his wide-margin course win last month so could struggle to follow up. Ready preference is for Musley Bank stable companion ZIGGY'S QUEEN, who looks a cracking bet on handicap debut now stepped up to six furlongs. The 200,000 euro breeze-up buy clearly has bundles of speed but she's bred for further and could find loads of improvement for the move up to six. She's got better with every start so far and looked a shade unlucky not to win at Beverley last time, though the winner has gone in again since under a penalty at Thirsk so it's probably decent form and Ziggy's Queen sneaks into this race off 80 at the foot of the weights (those below her are all out of the handicap).

Zoulu Chief - 5.20 York (Lewis Tomlinson)

Nineteen-runner nurseries wouldn’t be my usual stomping ground when searching for a NAP, but so impressive was ZOULU CHIEF when resuming winning ways last week that he’s one I’m keenest to keep on side here. Heather Main’s colt was a shock 150/1 winner at Newbury on his second start- beating subsequent Molecomb fourth Baheer-and held valid excuses when finishing down the field on both following outings, essentially just not up to the grade in the Coventry Stakes and seeming blatantly unsuited by the track at Goodwood. Given the first realistic opportunity since to confirm his talent, Zoulu Chief could barely have been more impressive when running away from the well-backed and Rockfel-entered Pink Satin in a Windsor Racing League nursery last week, his unable to land a glove on him as he bowled along in front with the race sewn up well before the final furlong. Dominating a field of this size in a similar fashion is obviously a sterner task, but Zoulu Chief’s effort last week struck me as one of a pattern-class performer and with the added benefit of an advantageous draw in stall 5, I’m confident he’ll at least go close to defying a 6 lb penalty.