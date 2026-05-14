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David Ord
David Ord in Item's win in the Dante

York Dante report: David Ord's view from the track

Sporting Life Plus
Thu May 14, 2026 · 3h ago

Down the far side of the Knavesmire, in the famous Juddmonte silks, team Britain finds another Betfred Derby contender.

For much of the home straight it seemed as though Action, in there to set a good tempo for stablemate Christmas Day, was going to stay at the head of affairs.

Nothing would sum up the current domination Ballydoyle enjoy in the middle-distance division than winning the premier Epsom trial with a horse who was there first and foremost to set an even tempo. But Colin Keane was busy on Item, educating him, cajoling him. He was alongside approaching the furlong pole and in front soon after.

It’s what he did in the final 100 yards that made you think there could be a live contender there. Not many horses outstay a Ballydoyle hare like that, not many ridden with restraint too.

And now we want confirmation that Epsom is the plan.

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