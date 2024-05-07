York Dante Meeting: Siyola set for Musidora

Held in high regard by trainers John and Thady Gosden, the regally-bred Juddmonte-owned filly did not make the track as a two-year-old, but made up for lost time when accounting for useful stablemate Beeley on her Esher bow.

That Sandown novice event was previously won by Clarehaven’s Emily Upjohn before marching on to Musidora success at York and Siyola looks likely to follow suit and attempt to enhance the stable’s excellent recent record in the 10 furlong Group Three contest.

“She looked a nice filly and she’s a very well-bred, good-looking filly,” said Juddmonte’s European racing manager Barry Mahon. “She took a little bit of time to come to hand and I think John and Thady have been pretty sweet on her for quite a while.At the back of our minds we are thinking to go to York for the Musidora.”

Siyola was not entered for the Oaks by connections, who were initially inclined to aim elsewhere, but her victory at Sandown earned the daughter of Siyouni an automatic berth in the Epsom Classic, with her Knavesmire showing set to determine if she is up for the challenge of the Surrey Downs.

“We weren’t in the Oaks and initially you are thinking we’re not in it so we don’t have to point that way,” continued Mahon. “But we have the ‘win and you’re in’ now and she needs to run again, so it makes logical sense to go to the Musidora and we will find out if we’re good enough to hold that engagement.”