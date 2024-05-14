York Dante Festival preview: Simon Holt

Simon Holt sets the scene for the York Dante Meeting and he expects Godolphin to emerge from the week with another big Derby candidate.
Of all the godly gifts bestowed on Yorkshire - even if Sussex is surely a greater beneficiary of heavenly favour - the racecourse in York itself may just be the jewel in the crown.
The ‘Knavesmire’, laid down on former marshland, is one of the finest in the country, and the management, led by the ever-cheery William Derby, have put other venues to shame with massive increases in prize money and good value refreshments.
Yet "always forgive a bad run at York" is the mantra of many a tipster and it is hard to explain why some horses love it and others definitely don't.
Normally, one would tend to expect specialists at sharp or undulating circuits more than a galloping, flat track like York but, ahead of this week's Dante meeting, it may well pay to respect past course form.
Given the ancient terrain, wet weather can have a big influence on results but the fast nature of many races (in particular the sprints) on a firmer surface seems to take some horses out of their comfort zones.
And, for the fragile-tempered individuals, the walk across the racecourse from the stables adjacent to the back straight to the saddling-up and paddock area, can certainly be challenging.
The three-day Dante meeting is, for those who dislike the big crowds and associated behaviour, an absolute pleasure.
And, not for the first time, Thursday's signature race may well be the last chance saloon for a high-class three-year-old, middle-distance colt to emerge.
Over the years, the race has more than fulfilled its billing as a significant Derby trial showcasing the talents of St Paddy, Shirley Heights, Shahrastani, Reference Point, Erhaab, Benny The Dip, North Light, Motivator, Authorized, Golden Horn and Desert Crown before they went onto Epsom glory.
After Auguste Rodin's unbelievable transformation from Guineas also-ran to Derby hero last year, it's a case of deja vu (all over again) for trainer Aidan O'Brien with City Of Troy who palpably failed to reproduce his brilliant two-year-old displays at Newmarket.
It's really hard to believe that a horse who barely got to half-way in the 2000 Guineas can now win over half a mile further.
Yet, by default, the son of Justify is competing for favouritism with the Sandown Classic Trial winner Arabian Crown.
O'Brien has a number of other potential candidates, but none look particularly exciting and it feels like this could be Godolphin's year.
Having grabbed one Classic already with Notable Speech, trainer Charlie Appleby looks well positioned to put a becalmed 2023 behind him, and he could have two strong Derby cards to play with the relentless-galloping Arabian Crown and Thursday's Dante favourite Ancient Wisdom.
The latter is a hugely interesting prospect and was beaten only once (by Rosallion and Al Musmak at Ascot) in five starts last season, ending the campaign on a high with victories at Newmarket and in the Futurity - another race which is no mean Derby trial - at Doncaster.
The race at Ascot - the Pat Eddery Stakes - was one of the best two-year-old races of last season: the winner went onto take the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and has since finished second in the Guineas, Al Musmak went on to chase home the Guineas fourth Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge while Alyanaabi (fourth) finished fifth in the Guineas, Dancing Gemini (fifth) went close in Sunday's French Guineas and Sunway (sixth) went onto win the Group One Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.
Ancient Wisdom needs to turn round a three-quarter length deficit with Al Musmak on Thursday but the official handicapper now has him 7lb superior.
O'Brien relies on Cambridge and not Chief Little Rock, who Ancient Wisdom beat nearly four lengths in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket in October (with Lingfield trial winner Ambiente Friendly back third) and other aspects of this horse's form - his five length debut win with Dallas Star third and a defeat of Never So Brave (twice successful this season and probably a Group horse) in late June - look very interesting.
Out of a French Group Three winner who stayed a mile-and-a-half and distantly related to the brilliant Goldikova, the son of Dubawi has a lot going for him and this week's forecasted rain will not affect him.
I like this horse a great deal and, while he's going to start at a short price on Thursday, there is still some 8/1 available for the Derby.
And it may well prove highly significant that Ancient Wisdom is Godolphin's runner in this most proven of Derby trials, a race for Yorkshire to be right proud of.
