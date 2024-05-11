York Dante Festival preview: Mark Howard horses to follow

His six to follow for the flat included subsequent winners Friendly Soul (10/1) and Sea Just In Time (11/2). Don't miss Mark Howard's York thoughts.

William Haggas has won two of the last three renewals of the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap on Wednesday (2.15), including with the 102-rated Ilaraab in 2021. The 103-rated KLONDIKE is the sole entry from Somerville Lodge this time around and he is expected to go well, despite the burden of top weight. Bred by Luca Cumani’s Fittocks Stud, the son of Galileo hails from a family which improves with age and is a half-brother to Royal Ascot winner Kemari. The four year old remains lightly raced winning on his racecourse debut at Newbury last spring before chasing home subsequent Group 2 winner Gregory in a Listed contest at Goodwood less than a year ago. Reported to have made a noise on his final start in the Group 3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury in August, he has undergone wind surgery since and has reportedly done well during the winter. Good fresh, he handles most types of ground and skipped an engagement in the Group 3 John Porter Stakes at Newbury last month. Don’t be surprised if he emerges as a Sky Bet Ebor contender later this year.

Champion jockey William Buick has been booked to partner MILL STREAM in the Group 2 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes on the opening day (3.15) and the four year old ought to be spot on following a highly creditable reappearance last month. Denied by three parts of a length in the Group 3 Abernant Stakes at Newmarket, Jane Chapple-Hyam’s colt is expected to be more at home on this level track having performed well twice on the Knavesmire. Fourth behind subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean in the Acomb Stakes as a juvenile, the son of Gleneagles was placed in a valuable three year old handicap sprint last summer. Beaten around three lengths in the Group 1 Haydock Sprint Cup in September, he likes to race handily and is versatile in terms of ground. He makes plenty of each-way appeal. There are some showers forecast next week and that would be a boost to GODWINSON’s claims in the Oakmere Homes Hambleton Handicap on Thursday (2.45). A stablemate of the aforementioned Klondike, the four year old only raced three times last term including when winning over nine furlongs at Hamilton. Fifth behind Group 1 winner Measured Time in a novice stakes at Kempton next time, the Saxon Warrior gelding then had an issue with a knee, which resulted in a chip being removed. Returning from an absence of 255 days at Newbury last month, William Haggas’ runner stayed on well to fill second position in the Spring Cup behind Metal Merchant off a mark of 88. Raised four pounds since, he remains open to further improvement and looks set to go well here before being aimed at the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot in June. His yard won the Hambleton Handicap with another four year old Fury in 2012.