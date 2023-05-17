An unraced two-year-old can form part of a big week at York for trainer Karl Burke according to our top analyst. Check out his full shortlist.

Early indications suggest Karl Burke has another powerful collection of two year olds with 6 winners already from just 20 runners amongst his juvenile ranks. Elite Status looked well above average when scoring readily on his racecourse bow at Doncaster this month and Got To Love A Grey breezed to a six lengths win at Nottingham in April. The Middleham operation were set to unleash another highly regarded youngster, KYLIAN, at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting a couple of weeks ago, but those plans were thwarted by soft ground on the Rowley Mile. However, the son of Invincible Spirit is unveiled the five furlongs novice stakes on Wednesday (4.45) and, if his homework is anything to go by, there is every chance he will emulate his dam Hikmaa, who scored on her debut before winning at Listed level during her first season. Royal Ascot is expected to be on his agenda next month. The Spigot Lodge team at Middleham may also have the answer to the opening five furlongs handicap on Thursday (1.50) courtesy of KORKER. The four year old boasts a good record on the Knavesmire (27213) and has run well at this meeting during the last two seasons, including when winning over C&D twelve months ago. Placed in the Listed City Walls Stakes in July, he had his seasonal pipeopener at Newmarket this month. However, the conditions were against him in the Group 3 Palace House Stakes and the handicapper has dropped him a couple of pounds since. Drying ground will suit and he looks well treated on the pick of his form, including when unlucky in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot last term.

TORRE DEL ORO was raised ten pounds following his easy win at Wolverhampton on his reappearance early last month but could still be ahead of the assessor and gets the opportunity to prove it in the mile-and-a-half three-year-old handicap on Thursday (5.20). The Almanzor colt shaped with promise in a trio of runs last year but was always going to improve during his second season. Stoutly bred, Andrew Balding’s charge relished the step up to middle distances for the first time at the Midlands venue making a mockery of his opening mark of 77 on his handicap debut. A four and three quarter lengths victor, he will stay further in time and looks Melrose Stakes material in the making. He can get a feel of the Knavesmire turf and bag a decent pot en route to a return in August.

Richard Fahey has won Friday's Listed Marygate Stakes (1.50) twice and is set to run the Clipper Logistics owned MIDNIGHT AFFAIR who was unlucky not to win on her debut. A half-sister to the Group 1 placed Rhythm Master, who Fahey previously trained, she was acquired for 180,000gns and lined up in a five furlong fillies’ maiden at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting. Partnered by retained rider Danny Tudhope, she travelled strongly and was full of running when meeting traffic problems approaching the business end of the contest. Switched to the outside, the well touted winner Soprano had already set sail for home with the Dark Angel filly finishing strongly in second. Beaten less than two lengths, she can gain ample compensation for the same owners who won this with Main Desire (2017) and Pillow Talk (2022).