York Dante Festival day one entries | Boots heads Musidora fillies at York

Gosden has dominated the day one feature in recent years, winning five of the last 10 renewals including with Emily Upjohn and Soul Sister.

Go Go Boots has registered both her wins on the all-weather at Lingfield and is all set to run on turf for the first time on the Knavesmire.

It will be interesting to see who rides the Night Of Thunder filly, with Kieran Shoemark jocked up at the six-day stage.

Aidan O’Brien last won this race with Snowfall who went on to be an emphatic Oaks winner at Epsom the following month and he has two possibles for York in Ecstatic and Whirl.

Ralph Beckett has even more to choose from with Revoir, Smoken and Tattycoram to choose from.

The entries are completed by Ed Walker’s Miss Tonnerre, Andrew Balding’s Serenity Prayer and Karl Burke’s Serving With Style.