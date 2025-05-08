York Dante Festival day one entries | Boots heads Musidora fillies at York

John & Thady Gosden’s unbeaten Go Go Boots heads nine fillies in the Group 3 Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York next Wednesday.
Gosden has dominated the day one feature in recent years, winning five of the last 10 renewals including with Emily Upjohn and Soul Sister.
Go Go Boots has registered both her wins on the all-weather at Lingfield and is all set to run on turf for the first time on the Knavesmire.
It will be interesting to see who rides the Night Of Thunder filly, with Kieran Shoemark jocked up at the six-day stage.
Aidan O’Brien last won this race with Snowfall who went on to be an emphatic Oaks winner at Epsom the following month and he has two possibles for York in Ecstatic and Whirl.
Ralph Beckett has even more to choose from with Revoir, Smoken and Tattycoram to choose from.
The entries are completed by Ed Walker’s Miss Tonnerre, Andrew Balding’s Serenity Prayer and Karl Burke’s Serving With Style.
urke is also set to be well represented in the Group 2 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes with Elite Status, Night Raider and Marshman all entered for the six-furlong race.
Inisherin is also in there for Kevin Ryan, a horse who runs in the same Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum yellow and black silks as Elite Status.
Clive Cox could be double-handed with Kerdos and Jasour, Andrew Balding could run Flora Of Bermuda and Eve Johnson Houghton has entered Rage Of Bamby.
Royal Zabeel, trained by Mick Appleby and owned by the Horse Watchers, completes the nine entries.
