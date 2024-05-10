York Dante Festival: Big Evs set to return

Breeders' Cup hero Big Evs is set to make his first start of 2024 at York where he is entered for next Thursday’s British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes.
Big Evs proved a top two-year-old last season, for owners Paul and Rachael Teasdale, from which he signed off with a dazzling display in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.
The son of Blue Point sped to a half-length victory in the hands of jockey Tom Marquand, who is poised to ride him in the £70,000 Listed engagement on the Knavesmire.
Trainer Mick Appleby said: “Big Evs is in very good order. He has wintered really well – he’s raring to go. Hopefully, he should run very well…hopefully, he’ll win!
Tom’s definitely riding. The main thing now is that the rain stays away. He’ll do his last piece of work on Saturday.”
Appleby has chosen the Westow Stakes because he wanted to keep Big Evs to his own age group for his seasonal return. The plan is for the York assignment to be a stepping stone back into Group company. The race was created for exactly this profile of horse, a classy juvenile sprinter who wants to feel their way into a season where their elders await.
“There were very few races early on for three-years-old over five furlongs,” explained Appleby, who added: “He’s in the Temple Stakes (Haydock, May 25). Then he’ll more than likely go to Royal Ascot in the King’s Stand, which is now the King Charles III Stakes (June 18).
“He’s grown a little bit through the winter, but not a lot. He’s not the biggest of horses. He’s pretty straightforward to train. The thing with him, like I’ve always said, is he’s very quick.”
Thursday’s seven-race card is quality-packed and features the £180,000 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Dante Stakes (3.45pm). The extended mile and a quarter Group 2 race is a famous Betfred Derby trial and has been landed by eleven rising stars, ahead of subsequent success on the Epsom Downs.
Twelve horses have stood their ground at today’s latest entry stage. Among those who could line up at York are Charlie Appleby’s Group 1-winning two-year-old Ancient Wisdom and the Roger Varian-trained Al Musmak, runner-up in Group 2 company last season. An interesting supplementary entry comes in the shape of Cambridge from the powerful Aiden O’Brien operation, the colt has been a chance to improve for his fourth place run in the Craven Stakes.
The defending champion Free Wind and Bluestocking are among the seven high-class fillies and mares remaining on course for an engagement in the Group 2 £150,000 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies’ Stakes, which is scheduled half an hour prior to the Dante Stakes. The duo finished second and fourth in the Group 1 Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks on the Knavesmire last August.
The three-day Dante Festival starts on Wednesday 15 May with the 2.15pm Sky Bet Race to the Ebor Jorvik Handicap.
