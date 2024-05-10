York Dante Festival: Big Evs set to return

Breeders' Cup hero Big Evs is set to make his first start of 2024 at York where he is entered for next Thursday’s British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes.

Big Evs proved a top two-year-old last season, for owners Paul and Rachael Teasdale, from which he signed off with a dazzling display in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita. The son of Blue Point sped to a half-length victory in the hands of jockey Tom Marquand, who is poised to ride him in the £70,000 Listed engagement on the Knavesmire. Trainer Mick Appleby said: “Big Evs is in very good order. He has wintered really well – he’s raring to go. Hopefully, he should run very well…hopefully, he’ll win!

Tom’s definitely riding. The main thing now is that the rain stays away. He’ll do his last piece of work on Saturday.” Appleby has chosen the Westow Stakes because he wanted to keep Big Evs to his own age group for his seasonal return. The plan is for the York assignment to be a stepping stone back into Group company. The race was created for exactly this profile of horse, a classy juvenile sprinter who wants to feel their way into a season where their elders await.

