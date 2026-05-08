York chief executive William Derby on the new season ahead at the Knavesmire

Next week the gates will once again swing open at York Racecourse.

The Dante Meeting signals the start of an 18-day race programme that many have circled on their calendars from the moment the previous campaign comes to a halt in the autumn of the previous year. A racecourse lauded by racegoers, owners, trainers, jockeys, stable staff and sponsors, it’s a feel-good venue. I defy anyone not to enjoy a day’s racing on the Knavesmire. Clerk of the course and chief executive William Derby is very hands-on in both roles. You’ll see him moving through all enclosures throughout a raceday, taking in feedback, looking at how the plans that began on a page in his office are playing out at the venue itself.

It sometimes feels like York is immune from the headwinds the sport faces. No problem here with attracting crowds and again this year there’s record prize-money on offer, the Juddmonte International is keeping pace with its international equivalents via a purse of £1.5million. That's the highest in the race’s and racecourse’s history. But on the eve of the Dante Meeting, Derby is also fully aware of the threats posed to the sport’s funding model by the proposed introduction of affordability checks. The Gambling Commission Board Meeting that will consider signing off the implementation of their pilot Financial Risk Assessments scheme will take place later this month. There are widespread concerns that these are not frictionless and will drive more people to the black market and, as a result, much-needed funds away from the Levy. Derby shares those worries. “Financial risk checks are a huge concern for everyone within racing, within betting and anyone who likes to engage with the sport,” he said. “We feel it's an undue process, a very blunt instrument that has been shown not to be effective in its objectives and we would urge the Gambling Commission and the government ministers to review their pilot and act accordingly.” Then there’s York’s membership of the Racecourse Association. They were one of the five signatories on a letter calling for a “formal governance review” of the organisation which was delivered in March. Earlier this week Ascot announced they were to leave the RCA at the end of the year. So where are York right now? “Our latest position is we set out at the beginning of March to the RCA some objectives as part of a normal governance review, an organisation that was founded in 1907 as a trade body and as a trade body of racecourses. We set those out and that governance review is ongoing," Derby said. “The RCA board have requested more time to complete that governance review. There have been collaborative and constructive discussions around it so far and York is part of that process. We've agreed to the 12 extra weeks requested by the RCA board to see that governance review come to a conclusion.”

Never So Brave (centre) wins the Sky Bet City Of York