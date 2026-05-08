York chief executive William Derby on the new season ahead at the Knavesmire

Next week the gates will once again swing open at York Racecourse.
The Dante Meeting signals the start of an 18-day race programme that many have circled on their calendars from the moment the previous campaign comes to a halt in the autumn of the previous year.
A racecourse lauded by racegoers, owners, trainers, jockeys, stable staff and sponsors, it’s a feel-good venue. I defy anyone not to enjoy a day’s racing on the Knavesmire.
Clerk of the course and chief executive William Derby is very hands-on in both roles. You’ll see him moving through all enclosures throughout a raceday, taking in feedback, looking at how the plans that began on a page in his office are playing out at the venue itself.
It sometimes feels like York is immune from the headwinds the sport faces. No problem here with attracting crowds and again this year there’s record prize-money on offer, the Juddmonte International is keeping pace with its international equivalents via a purse of £1.5million. That's the highest in the race’s and racecourse’s history.
But on the eve of the Dante Meeting, Derby is also fully aware of the threats posed to the sport’s funding model by the proposed introduction of affordability checks.
The Gambling Commission Board Meeting that will consider signing off the implementation of their pilot Financial Risk Assessments scheme will take place later this month. There are widespread concerns that these are not frictionless and will drive more people to the black market and, as a result, much-needed funds away from the Levy.
Derby shares those worries.
“Financial risk checks are a huge concern for everyone within racing, within betting and anyone who likes to engage with the sport,” he said.
“We feel it's an undue process, a very blunt instrument that has been shown not to be effective in its objectives and we would urge the Gambling Commission and the government ministers to review their pilot and act accordingly.”
Then there’s York’s membership of the Racecourse Association. They were one of the five signatories on a letter calling for a “formal governance review” of the organisation which was delivered in March.
Earlier this week Ascot announced they were to leave the RCA at the end of the year. So where are York right now?
“Our latest position is we set out at the beginning of March to the RCA some objectives as part of a normal governance review, an organisation that was founded in 1907 as a trade body and as a trade body of racecourses. We set those out and that governance review is ongoing," Derby said.
“The RCA board have requested more time to complete that governance review. There have been collaborative and constructive discussions around it so far and York is part of that process. We've agreed to the 12 extra weeks requested by the RCA board to see that governance review come to a conclusion.”
And now to a beginning. How is the York supremo feeling a matter of days away from their new campaign?
“Very excited,” he smiles. “2025 was such a tremendous year of racing on the Knavesmire with 12% more people coming here, a record number of runners, a record number of overseas runners and we managed to be rated the number one racecourse across the RCA, the Racehorse Owners' Association and the National Association of Racing Staff.
“So those three awards give us a great deal of confidence as we go into the new season. A record investment by the York Race Committee in prize money has been made to continue to try and attract the best racehorses to racing at York.
“We had the highest average field size of any racecourse last year at 12.6 and we want to build on that and we've continued to invest in our facilities for both connections and for racegoers ahead of the season.
"There are lots of more minor improvements - the most noticeable one is the winners’ podium and the parade ring itself. We've invested a considerable amount of time making sure that we're able to cope better with big syndicates and partnerships on the winners’ podium. We've widened the rubberised horse walk in the parade ring too.
“We've created a new bandstand, we've invested further in the wi-fi system and our hospitality boxes in the Knavesmire Stand have had a complete refurbishment using a Leeds-based company called Design Tonic who do a lot of work at places like Premier League football stadiums.
“So there’s lots of investment around the site that hopefully racegoers will see and enjoy.”
And investment in the Juddmonte International, York’s flagship race and one that continues to keep pace with its international counterparts.
“It’s so important to be a part of that global racing scene. Obviously the Juddmonte International was Longines World’s Best Race both in 2020 and 2024. As part of an initiative supported by the British Horseracing Authority and the Levy Board, we're working with Ascot, Goodwood and Newmarket to elevate the July Cup, Sussex, King George and Juddmonte International to really shine a light on our brightest Group Ones during the summer.
“So a 20% increase in prize fund to the richest race we will have ever staged at York, £1.5 million, is the result. There are additional things too like the Japanese Racing Authority, nominating the race as a $5 million bonus if the winner of the Juddmonte International goes on to win the Japan Cup, which I think will attract a lot of interest.
“We've had a Japanese runner in the race in the last three years, so there's a real focus on our flagship race with the support of Juddmonte to really bring the best racehorses in the world here in August."
But the key target for Derby and his team is ensuring the big crowds who flock through the gates at each and every meeting, continue to enjoy their experience.
“That’s what we exist for really, people enjoying their racing on the Knavesmire. It's what the York Race Committee, as the governing authority of York, and the team who work here 365 days a year work towards," he said.
“We work very closely with other racecourses and look at other sporting venues to see how we can improve further racing at York. I think I'm blessed with having a talented team who take those ideas and take them forward. The bar keeps ever rising and we've got an amazing season of 18 race days ahead. Bookings are ahead of this time last year, so we're looking forward to opening the gates on Wednesday.”
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