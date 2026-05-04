Ascot to leave Racecourse Association at the end of the year

In the wake of Lord Allen’s departure as Chair of the BHA in March, the Royal racecourse were one of five signatories on a letter, alongside Jockey Club Racecourses, Newbury, York and Goodwood, that called for “a formal governance review of the RCA [and] requesting a proposal for reform by the end of April 2026.”

Ascot issued a statement on Monday morning which read: “After considerable consultation and consideration, Ascot Racecourse announces that it is giving notice to leave the Racecourse Association (RCA) at the end of the year. This follows the request made in early March, alongside other parties, for the RCA to present a solution to address structural governance concerns by April 30.

“Specifically, we requested measures that would deliver:

A board and voting representation that is balanced and credible,

an environment where significant views from key racecourses can influence outcomes,

an organisation that can act decisively on matters affecting the wider industry.

“The discussions on this issue since March have been extensive and good natured. It was hoped these would result in changes to the RCA member voting structure and board representation. However, whilst the efforts made are appreciated, unfortunately this has not been delivered.”

Felicity Barnard, Ascot Racecourse Chief Executive, said: “The decision to move away from the RCA was not taken lightly and was guided by our view that this is in the interests of the long-term health of the sport.

“In the period since March 3, we have engaged constructively with the RCA and remained clear and consistent with our request for governance reform; reform that we believe is necessary to reflect the evolving needs of our sport and its stakeholders.

“Regrettably, sufficient progress has not been made. We remain committed to working collaboratively within the industry to enable Ascot to continue to contribute to the shared success of the sport."