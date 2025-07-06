Haggas improver uncovered

A pound well in, ARCHIVIST looks an ideal candidate for the ten furlong bet365 Heritage Handicap on day two of Newmarket’s July Festival on Friday (1.50).

Formerly trained by Sir Michael Stoute, the Cheveley Park Stud owned colt is unlucky not to be unbeaten in three starts for William Haggas. Runner-up in three of his four starts as a juvenile, the Dubawi colt made the short journey across Newmarket last autumn.

Given an ordinary ride on his reappearance at Nottingham in April, he shed his maiden tag at the sixth attempt at Leicester nearly two months later. A four and a half lengths victor, he was workmanlike in victory on his handicap debut at York next time. Racing prominently in a steadily run affair over a mile off a mark of 90, Tom Marquand’s mount showed good acceleration inside the final furlong to win going away against older and vastly more experienced rivals.

Due to go up seven pounds in future, he lines up here with a six pounds penalty and can take advantage against some useful opponents. A half-brother to Old Newton Cup runner-up Paddy The Squire, he is expected to relish the step up to a mile and a quarter for the first time. Haggas won the £100,000 event with subsequent four times Group 1 winner Dubai Honour off 93 in 2021.