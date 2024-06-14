York and Chester Horse Racing Tips: ITV Racing Preview for Saturday June 15

Some competitive races from York and Chester come under the spotlight as our man underlines his big-priced fancies this weekend.

The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland. Value Bet tips are now available to qualified, logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus , before the full column appears on the main Sporting Life website and App 15 minutes later.

, before the full column appears on the main Sporting Life website and App 15 minutes later. Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 159pts in profit.

Value Bet tips: Saturday June 15 1pt win Burdett in 3.20 Chester at 12/1 (General) 1pt win The Coffee Pod in 3.35 York at 28/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt win Midnight Affair in 3.35 York at 28/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

York’s annual ‘Macmillan Saturday’ does wonders for charity but it isn’t always the most forgiving card for a punter’s pocket and the handicaps on ITV4 look typically devilish this weekend. I’ll give the thick of it a respectful pass but the Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap always draws me in and in this year’s I'm inclined to back a couple at big prices. The first is THE COFFEE POD, who has his quirks and runs from 1lb out of the weights here, but otherwise has a reasonably attractive profile for a race that I suspect might really play to his strengths. He was a non-stayer on his last trip to York, finishing well down the field in a seven-furlong sales race here on his final juvenile outing in October, but the 2023 campaign had been promising up until then and featured a course and distance novice win over Pilgrim, who went on to win a novice event here later in the same month and is now rated 92 after recently winning a handicap at Musselburgh. Ziggy’s Condor – in the same silks – was back in third and reopposes The Coffee Pod on similar terms in Saturday’s race after a good comeback run when beaten a short-head here last month. The Coffee Pod has been more miss than hit himself so far this term, running four times and being well held other than when bumping into a classy subsequent scorer (Kendall Roy) with a decent effort at Windsor in April, but I don’t think he was seen to best effect when tried in cheekpieces for the first time in the “Dash” at Epsom a fortnight ago.

Things didn’t go brilliantly at the start (Pat Dobbs reported he suffered interference on leaving the stalls) and the horse was visibly caught out by the return to five furlongs when the tempo increased before switching paths towards the near side and just being brought home in his own time in the final couple of furlongs. Going back up to a truly-run six furlongs on a flat track we know he handles looks a major plus, and although officially a pound ‘wrong’, he’s still running off a mark (81) which is 5lb lower than at the start of the season, while Mia Nicholls takes off an extra 5lb in the saddle too.

The other one of interest is Dark Angel filly MIDNIGHT AFFAIR, who has left Clipper Logistics but been retained at the yard to run under the Richard Fahey Racing Club banner which looks quite significant. She obviously isn’t going to come up to the standards of which she was initially thought capable, having finished ninth in the Queen Mary after winning the Hilary Needler last summer, but the recent reappearance run left me in no doubt she has trained on and can win handicaps this year.

Kept at five furlongs for her return here last month, she wasn’t unduly punished when it became clear she wasn’t going to trouble the principals but she stuck to the task nicely in the final stages and was only beaten six lengths. Dropping her 2lb for that effort looks potentially quite generous and her full-brother Rhythm Master was Group 1-placed on soft ground so I don’t see the wet forecast being a negative for her at all, despite the aforementioned Beverley win coming on quick ground.

I couldn’t find anything I wanted to back at Sandown but the Horseradish Catering & Events Roodee Handicap is the televised centrepiece at Chester and it's quite an attractive punting heat, with the third, fourth and fifth from last month’s Goodwood handicap reopposing on identical terms. Brunel Nation was a fast-finishing fourth that day, from a high draw in 14, and he’s the one who appeals most from that particular race as he’s evidently still on the improve, but I’m not sure the forecast sharp showers (some of which may be heavy) look great for Richard Hughes' horse. By contrast, some ease underfoot, combined with the predicted fast pace courtesy of Purefoy, Princess Alex, Secret World and one or two others, looks perfect for BURDETT and given how much a number of Jack Channon’s horses are improving at present, he could be up to defying a 6lb rise for the recent win at York.