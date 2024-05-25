Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Ylang Ylang looked like an exciting prospect on debut
Ylang Ylang

Ylang Ylang leads 15-strong Oaks field at Epsom on Friday

By Sporting Life
13:55 · SAT May 25, 2024

Ante-post favourite Ylang Ylang heads 15 confirmations for Friday’s Betfred Oaks at Epsom.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, Ylang Ylang won the Fillies’ Mile on her final juvenile start and posted a fine effort on her 2024 bow, when beaten a length by Elmalka in finishing fifth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

O’Brien also has Lingfield Oaks Trial second Rubies Are Red in the mix, along with Buttons, Everlasting and Opera Singer, who are all due to run in Sunday’s Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Dermot Weld is set to field leading fancy Ezeliya, winner of the Salsabil Stakes on her return, with fourth-placed Caught U Looking also in contention for Noel Meade.

The home defence is headed by the Ralph Beckett-trained pair of Chester Oaks winner Forest Fairy and Lingfield winner You Got To Me, who had half a length in hand of Rubies Are Red earlier in the month.

Beckett has also left in Lingfield third Treasure, who is owned by the King and Queen, and Seaward, who filled the same position behind Forest Fairy at Chester.

Musidora victor Secret Satire is Andrew Balding’s hope with the possible line up completed by Dance Sequence, Making Dreams and War Chimes.

Emily Upjohn will face a maximum of nine rivals as she tries to defend her Holland Cooper Coronation Cup title.

Fifth behind Rebel’s Romance in the Sheema Classic at Meydan in March, she is a general odds-on favourite to make a winning start in Britain this term.

O’Brien has four to choose from, although Auguste Rodin is due to run in Sunday’s Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Last year’s St Leger hero Continuous, Luxembourg and Hans Andersen are the other Ballydoyle runners to stand their ground.

The Harry Charlton-trained Time Lock finished second on her return in the Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket and she is a notable addition to the field, with connections stumping up £25,000 to add her to the Group One event.

William Haggas has both Dubai Honour and Hamish engaged, with French contender Feed The Flame and White Birch rounding out the contenders, but the last-named runner is also declared in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Ante-post favourite Ylang Ylang heads 15 confirmations for Friday’s Betfred Oaks at Epsom.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo