Equinox, the world’s highest rated horse, ran out a dominant winner of the Japan Cup on Sunday, finishing four lengths clear of Triple Crown scorer, Liberty Island.
Equinox, ridden by Frenchman Christophe Lemaire, covered the mile and a half of Tokyo Racecourse in two minutes, 21.8 seconds, in the process equalling a record by winning his last six Group 1 races.
The four-year-old has not been beaten since finishing second in the Japanese Derby in May 2022, winning two Grade One contests at home at the end of last year before easily seeing off Westover when claiming the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan in March.
Equinox, the long odds-on favourite, broke well with Lemaire content to settle his mount in third for most of the race behind Titleholder as Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa set a searing gallop that saw him go a long way clear.
“The horse is just too fast on the straight,” Lemaire told japantimes.co.jp.
“He is unbelievably fast.”
“We started second from the rail with Liberty Island inside and Titleholder on my right,” Lemaire continued.
“Equinox got off well, and he was in his comfort zone right behind Titleholder and I was confident we could win it from that position.”
Exiting the final turn just behind Titleholder, Equinox manoeuvred to the outside and quickened impressively, breezing past Titleholder before picking off the pacesetter Panthalassa.
Three-year-old Liberty Island, ridden by Yuga Kawada, followed the brilliant Equinox through to take second with Stars on Earth third, a further length back under William Buick.
Last year’s winner Vela Azul finished seventh under Hollie Doyle, one place ahead of Tom Marquand’s mount Studley.
“When we got into the final straight, the horse just reacted to the point that even I was surprised,” Lemaire said.
“His acceleration was incredible. He’s truly a super horse: smart powerful and gentle, like a pony. I think anyone could ride him.”
Trainer Tetsuya Kimura had felt the pressure of the colt’s superstar status ahead of his Japan Cup date.
He said: “Equinox was able to come into the race in good condition. He was aggressive from the start and was relaxed during the race despite the fast pace of the frontrunner.
“With Equinox extending his Grade One winning streak for over a year, the pressure was so great before the Japan Cup that I felt relieved when he won the race.
“He is a very well-balanced horse – shape of his hooves, bone structure and firm muscle – everything is perfectly balanced. It’s a miraculous combination. So, we try to maintain this balance when we train him.”
