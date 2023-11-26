Equinox, the world’s highest rated horse, ran out a dominant winner of the Japan Cup on Sunday, finishing four lengths clear of Triple Crown scorer, Liberty Island.

Equinox, ridden by Frenchman Christophe Lemaire, covered the mile and a half of Tokyo Racecourse in two minutes, 21.8 seconds, in the process equalling a record by winning his last six Group 1 races. The four-year-old has not been beaten since finishing second in the Japanese Derby in May 2022, winning two Grade One contests at home at the end of last year before easily seeing off Westover when claiming the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan in March. Equinox, the long odds-on favourite, broke well with Lemaire content to settle his mount in third for most of the race behind Titleholder as Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa set a searing gallop that saw him go a long way clear. “The horse is just too fast on the straight,” Lemaire told japantimes.co.jp. “He is unbelievably fast.” “We started second from the rail with Liberty Island inside and Titleholder on my right,” Lemaire continued.

2023 JAPAN CUP (G1) | JRA Official

“Equinox got off well, and he was in his comfort zone right behind Titleholder and I was confident we could win it from that position.” Exiting the final turn just behind Titleholder, Equinox manoeuvred to the outside and quickened impressively, breezing past Titleholder before picking off the pacesetter Panthalassa. Three-year-old Liberty Island, ridden by Yuga Kawada, followed the brilliant Equinox through to take second with Stars on Earth third, a further length back under William Buick. Last year’s winner Vela Azul finished seventh under Hollie Doyle, one place ahead of Tom Marquand’s mount Studley.