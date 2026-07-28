World Pool Tips: Goodwood Wednesday preview and selections

The strong travelling Never So Brave and the reliable Seagulls Eleven can both outrun their long odds if it does get messy, but I don’t like going overboard when the pace map is a concern – and this one looks very cloudy indeed.

But I can’t look at this year’s Sussex without thinking that tactics and possibly trouble in running could play a very significant part in the drama.

It’s a compelling puzzle on every level and, granted smooth sailing for the key players, I suspect BOW ECHO can come home powerfully to master Opera Ballo and Gstaad in the final furlong.

Buick will probably try and settle the fiery Queen Anne third Opera Ballo just behind the speed as a result, while Moore will be keen to get in behind stablemates Dorset and Puerto Rico aboard the rugged Gstaad and Loughnane will surely take his time on the unbeaten Bow Echo.

Nine G1 winners and any price bar the big three for a compelling Sussex Stakes and the presence of Puerto Rico and Dorset provides a broad hint that Ballydoyle want a searching pace as Gstaad bids to make it third time lucky against his Newmarket and Ascot conqueror Bow Echo.



Some will wonder whether Flora Of Bermuda will be fully effective as she steps up to 1400m for the Rolls-Royce Oak Tree Stakes at 15.00, but I’m more concerned about what might happen in the important moments as the gates crash open.

Andrew Balding’s mare was on her best behaviour in a York G3 recently, with James Doyle whipping her hood off at just the right moment, but she blew the start badly at Royal Ascot and her inside gate could be problematic if she gets it wrong against the freewheeling ZANTHOS.

True, this Crisford filly has failed to fire in two runs this season, racing too keenly on deep ground in the French Guineas before failing to land a blow in the Commonwealth Cup, but she looked very smart when making all in G2 company at Newmarket last autumn.

A return to that level with a tongue tie fitted would give her bright prospects over what looks her ideal distance, while Sayidah Dariyan (making her 1400m debut) and runaway HQ handicap winner Planet Seeker have plenty to recommend them as Quinella hopes.

Pershaada a prime Molecomb player

Wednesday’s card doesn’t look the strongest punting programme of the week and one or two of the supporting contests look a little less competitive than usual.

Impressive Doncaster winner HATTEEN and the progressive INFRAAD look a potent pair against the field in the opener at 13.50, while WILD BLOSSOM and FAST TRACK have plenty in their favour for the Alice Keppel at 14.25.

Then we come to a Veuve Clicquot Molecomb Stakes that represents a big day in the life of Durham handler Rebecca Menzies.

Adonius did her proud in the spring, winning three from three with a likeable blend of speed and precocity, and he missed Royal Ascot with the aim of peaking for this G3 dash.

But two horses who ran very well in defeat at in the Queen Mary – namely PERSHAADA and CROWNBREAKER - look the pair to focus on here.

Crownbreaker finished an honourable fifth at Ascot and has since won a Listed race at Deauville, but Pershaada travelled sweetly for a long way and kept on well for fourth at the royal meeting and she gets the main vote to give Richard Hannon a third Molecomb winner in the last six years.