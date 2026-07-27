World Pool Tips: Goodwood Tuesday preview and selections

Al Hudaiba, Lake Forest and Scandinavia are the shorties that will shape many a punter’s fortunes, but Trawlerman fans aren’t the only ones who will be casting the net wider on a day that blends Group-race action with three tough handicaps and an intriguing maiden.

The World Pool market menu has been consistent of late, with strong favourites tending to go off a little under SP and lesser fancied winners a shade of overs.

Ascot worked out well – Kalapana and Kon Tiki the highlights – but now it’s time to try and choose wisely from eight courses on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

I suspect the evergreen Trawlerman can give Scandinavia plenty to think about again in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup at 3.35 and it wouldn’t shock me if Amiloc - up in trip after shaping well in a loaded Hardwicke – goes well at a big price on a track that suits.

Lake Forest is the obvious form choice in the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes at 3.00 and the Haggas chestnut has progressed since chasing the enterprisingly ridden Witness stand home in this race last year.

But Lake Forest can still make things tricky for himself by getting well back in the early stages.

His cause will be helped if last year’s shock Sussex winner Qirat and Witness Stand set a more generous gallop – and he’s very hard to fault as a Quinella option – but MARVELMAN was a handsome Donny winner at this level over 1400m last September and he looks an appealing alternative after running very well under a penalty over 1200m at Newcastle.

Now to the ticklish question of whether Al Hudaiba can be trusted to knuckle down when it matters most in the Coral Vintage Stakes at 2.25.

Charlie Appleby’s colt would be 4-4 but for decanting Tom Marquand with a dramatic sidestep at Yarmouth on his second start and the form he showed to nose out high-class O’Brien prospect Abraham Lincoln at Newmarket is good enough to take him very close in most renewals of this G2.

That form was given a double boost at Ascot on Friday and, even with a 3lb penalty, he might just be too good for rivals who aren’t especially easy to assess as they move up in class.

But Al Hudaiba isn’t wearing blinkers first time without reason.

He ducked sharply both ways before taking advantage of Abraham’s greenness at HQ, prompting Buick to suggest that “staying on is the hardest part,” and at least one of this unexposed bunch will be poised to capitalise if he starts to act the goat again.

Savage set to bite back after Ascot mishap

And now to a few appealing World Pool options on a strong supporting card.

NOBLE HORIZON was a revelation for promising young handler Oli Rix at Leicester, racing keenly in front then running clean away from a handful of horses who have polished the form since, and he tops the short list for the Coral Chesterfield Cup (1.50) with Diego El Queso, Quai De Bethune and longshot Tony Montana nominated as Quinella hunters.

LEXINGTON BLITZ is one of a big bunch of fiery sprinters in the Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap at 4.10, but he’s progressing very well since being gelded and showed that Goodwood suits him very well with a commanding win here in May.