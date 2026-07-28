World Pool Tips: Goodwood Friday preview and selections

Graham Cunningham looks ahead to the Friday action at Goodwood with his World Pool plays.
Diamond shines as green machine rolls in heavy again
Put it on the poll, Dave – Has the Irish influence on Britain’s biggest races ever been stronger?
The green machine was in high gear again on day three of Goodwood, with the unbeaten Diamond Necklace the jewel in the Nassau crown and Enceladus and Man’s Best Friend proving much too strong for the plucky Brits in the three feature events.
There could be some respite for the home team on Friday, with Brussels an unlikely lad for Aidan and Ryan in the feature, but the King George Qatar Stakes and a strong supporting card provide punters with any number of chances to snag a bit of World Pool value.
Can we oppose Talk of New York in the World Pool Thoroughbred Stakes?
Any horse who can chase home Bow Echo and Gstaad in a St James’s Palace is going to be very popular back at G3 level and this Godolphin colt did well at Ascot, only cracking inside the last and confirming the positive impression he created when running clean away from useful rivals in the Heron Stakes at Sandown.
But Talk Of New York still looks to have a fiery streak and needs to channel all his energy in the right direction at 2.25.
Catullus looks sure to set the pace for the free going favourite here.
Ratings suggest he can win this with something to spare on his way to better things but SHAYEM has come on strong in recent weeks – following a slightly unlucky German Guineas second with an emphatic Newmarket Listed win – and Karl Burke’s uncomplicated colt deserves plenty of respect both as a Quinella candidate and a value win alternative to TONY.
Inside draw a Golden Mile highway?
The last five winners of this big handicap have emerged from stalls 3, 21, 18, 2 and 5 – so a high gate can be overcome – but there are some very strong contenders drawn towards the inside this year and they all have win and Quinella potential.
BEAGLE BAY is firmly on the up from the inside alley and a 5lb rise for winning a Sandown handicap that’s working out a treat looks very fair indeed, while gutsy Sandown winner INDALO is 2lb well in under a 3lb penalty and Blue Brother came back from a long break with a solid Ascot effort.
SCOVILLE gave it a real go in leading the unfavoured far side group in the Hunt Cup and is another to add to the Q mix if Marquand can fire him across from gate 18, but I suspect I’ll be taking my life in my hands and giving TRIBAL CHIEF (with Jamie Spencer aboard for the first time) one more chance here.
David Menuisier’s gelding isn’t good from the gate – and he blew the start badly at Sandown last time – but he has loads of strong form in big races and is only 3lb higher than when winning a course and distance handicap that worked out very well indeed last August.
Whose turn in the King George Qatar Stakes?
We all know there’s very little between the best 1000m horses and you can make a case for quite a few in this £300,000 dash at 3.35.
Night Raider already has a G3 and a G2 win in the bag this season and can be forgiven for not shining up the hill g at Ascot, while Rumstar bounced back from a poor royal meeting effort with a gutsy Sandown success and JM Jungle peaked with give underfoot on this day last year.
But the trailblazing JAKAJARO and late charging AMERICAN AFFAIR could be a handy pair to have on your side at decent prices here.
Jakajaro has been enjoying himself running as hard as he can for as long as he can in good company this season and Goodwood ought to suit him very well, while American Affair hasn’t reproduced the form he showed to win and Ascot G1 last summer but he looked on the way back when caught on the wing at York recently and his stalk-and-pounce style could prove valuable if the leaders go off as hard as expected.
Irish to outstay them again in the opener?
A man’s gotta’ know his limitations - and I don’t have the greatest record in marathon staying handicaps – but Irish horses have had a high old time in such contests this year with Joseph O’Brien to the fore.
Defiantly came within a head of beating stablemate Kizlyar when fitted with blinkers in the Ascot Stakes, but fellow Irish raider ALPHONSE LE GRANDE could be the one to focus on in the opening Coral Goodwood Handicap at 1.50.
Back to the mark he won the 2024 Cesarewitch from, Tony Martin’s gelding caught the eye when given plenty to do in a similar contest behind Believeitandyoucan at Newcastle on his latest start.
He’s capable of going close with a more positive ride this time, as is the likeable and progressive Believeitandyoucan, while likely favourite Valiancy takes a marked step up in trip with cheekpieces refitted to help offset his slightly lazy style of running.
Penalties a problem in Class 2 shootout?
Maybe not, but a strong minor event at 4.10 features several horses who have a little extra to carry because they’ve won in similar or higher grade.
Naqeeb handles Goodwood extremely well but has a 5lb penalty for his Listed success here last September, while Boiling Point is in a similar boat after pipping Naqeeb here in the spring and the frustrating Jonquil has regressed since his Ascot success in May.
But old rivals Haatem and Galen have strong form and no penalties.
James Doyle suffered a nightmare passage as Haatem tried for his third consecutive Royal Ascot win in the Wolferton Stakes last month, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that GALEN was conceding 5lb to Richard Hannon’s gelding when they finished first and second in the 2025 Wolferton.
Galen has run some smashing races in various parts of the world in defeat since, including when fourth in this year’s Wolferton, and he should give it a strong go from the front here taking a slight step down in class.
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