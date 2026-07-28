World Pool Tips: Goodwood Friday preview and selections

Graham Cunningham looks ahead to the Friday action at Goodwood with his World Pool plays.

Diamond shines as green machine rolls in heavy again Put it on the poll, Dave – Has the Irish influence on Britain’s biggest races ever been stronger? The green machine was in high gear again on day three of Goodwood, with the unbeaten Diamond Necklace the jewel in the Nassau crown and Enceladus and Man’s Best Friend proving much too strong for the plucky Brits in the three feature events. There could be some respite for the home team on Friday, with Brussels an unlikely lad for Aidan and Ryan in the feature, but the King George Qatar Stakes and a strong supporting card provide punters with any number of chances to snag a bit of World Pool value.

Diamond Necklace pictured with connections are winning the Nassau Stakes

Can we oppose Talk of New York in the World Pool Thoroughbred Stakes? Any horse who can chase home Bow Echo and Gstaad in a St James’s Palace is going to be very popular back at G3 level and this Godolphin colt did well at Ascot, only cracking inside the last and confirming the positive impression he created when running clean away from useful rivals in the Heron Stakes at Sandown. But Talk Of New York still looks to have a fiery streak and needs to channel all his energy in the right direction at 2.25. Catullus looks sure to set the pace for the free going favourite here. Ratings suggest he can win this with something to spare on his way to better things but SHAYEM has come on strong in recent weeks – following a slightly unlucky German Guineas second with an emphatic Newmarket Listed win – and Karl Burke’s uncomplicated colt deserves plenty of respect both as a Quinella candidate and a value win alternative to TONY. Inside draw a Golden Mile highway? The last five winners of this big handicap have emerged from stalls 3, 21, 18, 2 and 5 – so a high gate can be overcome – but there are some very strong contenders drawn towards the inside this year and they all have win and Quinella potential. BEAGLE BAY is firmly on the up from the inside alley and a 5lb rise for winning a Sandown handicap that’s working out a treat looks very fair indeed, while gutsy Sandown winner INDALO is 2lb well in under a 3lb penalty and Blue Brother came back from a long break with a solid Ascot effort. SCOVILLE gave it a real go in leading the unfavoured far side group in the Hunt Cup and is another to add to the Q mix if Marquand can fire him across from gate 18, but I suspect I’ll be taking my life in my hands and giving TRIBAL CHIEF (with Jamie Spencer aboard for the first time) one more chance here. David Menuisier’s gelding isn’t good from the gate – and he blew the start badly at Sandown last time – but he has loads of strong form in big races and is only 3lb higher than when winning a course and distance handicap that worked out very well indeed last August.

American Affair wins the King Charles III Stakes