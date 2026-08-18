World Pool Tips: Ebor Festival preview and selections for York

The weather is improving for day three of Ebor week – with the Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes as the highlight – but the most appealing bets of the day are on the supporting card.

Starting with AMILOC in the Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup at 2.25 and MRAIR in the Al Basti Equiworld Gimcrack Stakes at 3.00.

Trawlerman’s retirement puts a different complexion on the Lonsdale and new favourite Caballo De Mar has a G1 penalty after being taken to a hard place trying to roll with that horse and Scandinavia in the Gold Cup.

Amiloc’s recent form figures aren’t inspiring – and he got rid of Hector Crouch at the start of the Goodwood Cup – but his staying-on sixth in an exceptional renewal of the Hardwicke Stakes reads very well and there’s enough stamina in his pedigree to suggest he can play a major role on his first attempt at two miles with Rossa Ryan back aboard.

Scott can crack the Gimcrack puzzle

The unbeaten Arapaho Gold heads the Gimcrack market and Michael Dods’s gelding, unbeaten in three after a battling Newbury Listed success, has clear Quinella potential with further progress likely.

But the feeling persists that there’s ample room at the top in the British juvenile sprint division and Mrair appeals as the sort to take a sizeable step forward here.

George Scott’s colt must have breezed very impressively to fetch £880,000 in April and he’s impressed for different reasons in three starts thus far, forging clear of the capable Final Objective at skinny odds at Lingfield then getting very little room at various key stages when eighth in the Coventry Stakes.

Adaay Of Scarlett finished second that day and has added two more silver medals in smart company, but Mrair would have run him close with better luck at Ascot. He’s poised to produce a career best here - and that gives him solid win and place potential.

Tower to stand tall for a right royal rumble