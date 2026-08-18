World Pool Tips Ascot: Ebor Festival preview and selections for York

Ombudsman to lay down the law in Juddmonte showdown

Here we go, then.

Four days, 28 races and any number of punting opportunities as the World Pool covers all four days of the Ebor Festival for the first time.

It’s a special week, one that gets off to an explosive start with the Juddmonte International Stakes at 3.35, but picking your battles carefully is essential and I’m not inclined to come out swinging on day one.

Let’s start with the big one.

The tactical nuances are compelling, with Action and Devil’s Advocate set to go hard and Hawk Mountain sure to be handy, but I can’t envisage a situation in which the big two don’t come to the fore.

Constitution River relishes a searching pace, as he showed by forging clear in the Eclipse, but Ombudsman is at the peak of his powers with a rating of 132 and his turn of foot can prove decisive again, with Almaqam and Item nominated as likely lads to fill the frame.

Now to a supporting card that features plenty of good races and a few tricky draw and distance questions, starting with LEXINGTON BLITZ in the HKJC World Pool Handicap over five and a half furlongs at 1.50.

I’d prefer it if this dash was over a bare 1000m rather than 1100m, but Robert Cowell’s gelding endured a notably tough trip at Goodwood. Better luck from the gate can see him give it a right go from gate one, with TOCA MADERA and AIR FORCE ONE also respected in a very difficult opener.