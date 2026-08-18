World Pool Tips Ascot: Ebor Festival preview and selections for York

Graham Cunningham guides us through the World Pool card at York on Wednesday including a fascinating big-race clash.
Ombudsman to lay down the law in Juddmonte showdown
Here we go, then.
Four days, 28 races and any number of punting opportunities as the World Pool covers all four days of the Ebor Festival for the first time.
It’s a special week, one that gets off to an explosive start with the Juddmonte International Stakes at 3.35, but picking your battles carefully is essential and I’m not inclined to come out swinging on day one.
Let’s start with the big one.
The tactical nuances are compelling, with Action and Devil’s Advocate set to go hard and Hawk Mountain sure to be handy, but I can’t envisage a situation in which the big two don’t come to the fore.
Constitution River relishes a searching pace, as he showed by forging clear in the Eclipse, but Ombudsman is at the peak of his powers with a rating of 132 and his turn of foot can prove decisive again, with Almaqam and Item nominated as likely lads to fill the frame.
Now to a supporting card that features plenty of good races and a few tricky draw and distance questions, starting with LEXINGTON BLITZ in the HKJC World Pool Handicap over five and a half furlongs at 1.50.
I’d prefer it if this dash was over a bare 1000m rather than 1100m, but Robert Cowell’s gelding endured a notably tough trip at Goodwood. Better luck from the gate can see him give it a right go from gate one, with TOCA MADERA and AIR FORCE ONE also respected in a very difficult opener.
Kirchner in the frame for an Ebor week double?
The effect of the draw in the first race of the day – and another wide-open handicap at 4.45 - could have a significant effect on the market for the finale at 5.20.
Hand on heart, the fact that DUBAI CHAMPION is drawn 20 bothers me.
That said, Ben Haslam’s colt ran a screamer under Ryan Moore when touched off in similar company at Goodwood, giving the impression he would have won had he kept a straight course, and a 4lb rise for what he achieved there looks very fair indeed.
The draw debate is of little consequence for the Sky Bet Stayers Handicap at 4.10 and the two at the top of the market – namely SMALL FRY and KIRCHNER – both have a lot to recommend them.
Small Fry shaped with bags of promise at Goodwood, staying on strongly to chase home leading Ebor hope Hopewell Rock after being forced to wait for a run, and Joseph’s record with his British raiders in this type of race has been highly impressive.
But something interesting could be brewing with the progressive French import Kirchner.
True, it was only a four-runner race that James Owen’s grey won at Ascot, but he bounded clear in the style of a strong improver. He looks one of the most appealing handicap options of the day with Moore aboard and it’s also well worth noting that a win here would almost certainly earn him a place in Saturday’s Ebor, too.
Christmas coming early as Ryan roll-ups loom
A solid case can be made for all five of Ryan’s day-one mounts and the roll-up money is sure to take effect if he gets the momentum going aboard HAFFNER and CHRISTMAS DAY.
And Haffner will surely be hard to beat in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at 2.25.
This doesn’t look a deep race by G3 standards. Aidan O’Brien’s colt sets the standard after his fine second in G2 company at Goodwood and his strong-galloping style should prove highly effective if fellow Irish raider Trean adopts the forcing style that saw him dominate in maiden company at Galway last month.
I can’t remember a time when the first two from the Derby locked horns again in the Great Voltigeur Stakes and it’s great to see Christmas Day and Maltese Cross bidding to defy their G1 penalties at 3.00.
Pierre Bonnard has a 5lb pull with Christmas Day after finishing just behind that colt in the Irish Derby, but Ryan seems to think the Epsom winner, a very reliable, straightforward customer, can confirm the placings. On balance, I think he’s probably right.