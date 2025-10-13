Words Of Truth among entries for new Champions Day race

The inaugural QIPCO British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes has been well supported with 19 entries for the Ascot race.
They include Words Of Truth for Charlie Appleby who stretched his unbeaten record to three races when winning the Mill Reef at Newbury last time.
Middle Park runner-up and Cornwallis third Brussels is one of Aidan O’Brien's options alongside First Approach, Kansas and Mission Central.
Oisin Murphy is booked to ride Sir Albert for Andrew Balding, the Gosdens have both May Angel and Siren Suit entered.
Karl Burke is set to rely on Super Soldier, George Boughey Hilitany, while Division, Egoli and Poatan are other likely runners.
