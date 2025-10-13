Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Words Of Truth (left) overhauls Into The Sky
Words Of Truth (left) overhauls Into The Sky

Words Of Truth among entries for new Champions Day race

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon October 13, 2025 · 3h ago

The inaugural QIPCO British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes has been well supported with 19 entries for the Ascot race.

They include Words Of Truth for Charlie Appleby who stretched his unbeaten record to three races when winning the Mill Reef at Newbury last time.

Middle Park runner-up and Cornwallis third Brussels is one of Aidan O’Brien's options alongside First Approach, Kansas and Mission Central.

Oisin Murphy is booked to ride Sir Albert for Andrew Balding, the Gosdens have both May Angel and Siren Suit entered.

Karl Burke is set to rely on Super Soldier, George Boughey Hilitany, while Division, Egoli and Poatan are other likely runners.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING