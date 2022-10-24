Pedigree expert Laura Joy highlights what's still to come for wonder-sire Galileo as he closes in on a remarkable 100th Group/Grade 1 winner.

97…and counting! On Saturday the Group 1 Criterium International served as a timely reminder of how much we are going to miss Galileo once his final crop have run. With a finite number left to race, Galileo is edging ever closer to a landmark achievement and in doing so breaking his own record with every step. In November 2019, Magic Wand became Galileo’s 84th Group/Grade 1 winner in the Mackinnon Stakes, equalling the record held by his predecessor Danehill and coincidentally a sire whose daughters are responsible for sixty of Galileo’s stakes winners, 17 of those at G1 level. In the penultimate Group 1 contest run for juveniles in France, a pair of Galileos went head up head down to the line, with the colt bred on the fruitful Galileo – Danehill cross prevailing by the narrowest of margins. In doing so, Donnacha O’Brien’s Proud And Regal became Galileo’s 97th Group/Grade 1 winner, leaving him just three shy of a perfect 100. Given the addition of four individual G1 winners in 2022, it might seem a case of 'when' rather than 'if'. However, having learned that presumption precedes most errors of judgement, it might be prudent to have a sneak peak of what’s to come for the once unsurmountable former Champion sire.

Galileo x Waldlerche colt Where better to start than with the most expensive son of Galileo to go through the sales ring so far this year? The Newsell’s Park consigned full brother to Arc winner Waldgeist was knocked down to Jill Lamb for 725,000gns at Tattersalls Book One. His Group 3 winning dam Waldlerche is by leading broodmare sire Monsun and this colt is her second most expensive to sell as a yearling to date. A Dubawi filly named Caelestis yet to race brought 1,250,000gns to Al Shiraa Farms, the first to sell following Waldgeist’s 2019 Arc. This family is no one trick pony. The renowned ‘W’ branch of the German pedigree book, Waldlerche is a half-sister to St Leger winner Masked Marvel (Montjeu) and her second dam Wurftaube (Acatenango) was victorious in the German St Leger. She herself is the dam of German Derby winner Waldpark (Dubawi) and undoubtedly the Derby will be to the forefront of this colt’s new connections until he gives them a reason to look elsewhere. Waldgeist’s connections didn’t have to wait long to secure his first G1 in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud as a two year old and this colt will no doubt bid to do the same. He’s certain to benefit from some time and it will likely be autumn before we can bear comparisons with his illustrious brother. Galileo x Signora Cabello filly The highest priced daughter of the former Champion sire realized €750,000 at Goffs Orby Yearling sale. Knocked down to Newtown Anner Stud, she is the first foal out of the G2 Queen Mary winning daughter of Camacho who was purchased for 900,000gns at Tattersalls December Mares sale at the end of her two year old season. Whilst she never scaled the same heights in four starts at three, her Royal Ascot success as well as a runner up effort to Pretty Pollyanna in the G1 Prix Morny were more than enough to secure a mating with the best around. Like the Group 1 winning pair Churchill and Clemmie, this filly is out of a fast mare. Meow, the mare responsible for Classic winner Churchill and Cheveley Park winner Clemmie was second in the Queen Mary Stakes. Signora Cabello went one better in winning the Royal Ascot highlight for juvenile fillies so the prospect of this filly will have pedigree enthusiasts dreaming. To add another layer, Camacho is a son of Danehill who has left an indomitable mark on the breed, but none more so than through his daughters when mated with Galileo. Whilst it’s a mistake to underestimate Galileo, it would be a surprise to see this filly emulating her mother so early on. Targets are likely to be the autumn Group Ones with one eye firmly fixed on the 1000 Guineas.