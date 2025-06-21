Wokingham report and replay: Get It edges thriller

But neither the market leader, racing down the centre of the track, or his rival by the stands’ rail, could get to the leader who held on grimly by a rapidly diminishing neck.

Heffernan said: "He is very quick from the gates. When he breaks and he gets into that hard pace he can keep going. He broke the track record here on his last run. Maybe he has matured. I met George and some of the owners in Bahrain and I actually rode a bit of work on him so my name was in the hat coming to Ascot. It was brilliant that it worked and it couldn’t have worked out any better."

It was a signficant success too for trainer George Baker who added: "To have another one here on this stage is pretty cool. It was massive for us that move (to Epsom) and we hit the traps running with 16 winners in the first 11 or 12 weeks. We have had a quiet month and a few of those horses have been winning and going up in the handicap, but we are right back on track. This is massive for us and it is huge for Epsom. If we can do a little bit to get that training centre up and running that would be great.

“Pat (Cosgrave) is sadly missing out on this which is a great shame as he has been such a massive part of our team. Seamie (Heffernan) breezed the horse a couple of times in Bahrain and with Pat suspended and Seamie coming over he was the obvious rider to go to.

"He has given him an absolute peach. He has basically given him a Pat Cosgrave ride which is to let him roll, then he will come back to you, and then go again. It was a long way home that final furlong, but what a massive thrill. We got him relatively cheaply at the horses-in-training sale a couple of years ago and he has won in the Racing League, he has won in Bahrain and he has won a Stewards’ Cup and Wokingham, and how many horses have won those two races. He is an absolute dude of a horse and all credit to everyone involved. He has been a star. He was in great order today, but we needed to keep a lid on him. Once he was relaxed in the parade ring I was confident.”